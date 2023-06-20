Architecture and Mezcal: Bars and Distilleries in Mexico

Save this picture! Mezcalería Maguey / Daniela Bucio Sistos // Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño. Image © Dane Alonso

Mezcal is a Mexican beverage that has gained great popularity in the last decade. Its history dates back to pre-Hispanic times when cultures consumed various drinks derived from the agave plant in different ways. During the pre-Columbian period, this plant was used for various purposes, ranging from food to the production of fibers and medicines. However, within the different processes, they discovered that they could ferment and distill the juice of the agave to obtain an alcoholic beverage, which they called "pulque".

With the arrival of the Spanish and the colonization of Mexico in the 16th century, the European distillation process was introduced, and the production of distilled spirits began. The Spanish brought copper stills and new techniques that allowed for the refinement and improvement of the quality of the distillate. The state of Oaxaca has become the epicenter of mezcal, recognized for the quality and diversity of its spirits.

Currently, traditional production methods are still preserved in spaces where earth ovens, stone grinding mills, and wooden fermentation vats are used. The history of mezcal is a story of cultural heritage, resilience, and a passion for preserving ancestral traditions. For this reason, it is important that spaces dedicated to the production and enjoyment of this beverage align with this cultural preservation approach. Taking this into account when designing a distillery or a bar makes it possible to find common points that connect with this primary purpose.

Below, we present a selection of architectural spaces that combine this principle.

"Rancho Cebú is located in the town of Tlacolula de Matamoros, in the central valleys of Oaxaca, an area recognized for mezcal production. The distillery, which is part of the Grupo Amantes, has an area of 3500 m2 of construction distributed over 3 levels within a 10-hectare plot used for maguey cultivation. One of the strongest bets of the project is artisanal work, both for mezcal production and for the building solution."

"The production of mezcal is a traditional and important activity in Oaxaca. With the market growth and high product demand, local producers face challenges in maintaining artisanal production. The task was to renovate the areas dedicated to mezcal production while meeting all the necessary requirements for exportation, while still respecting the local tradition, the family, and the artisanal production. The project aims to organize the production stages around the earth oven, which has been passed down through generations in the backyard of the main house."

"The initial approach and objective were to create a dissociation effect for the user, immersing them in an environment and space completely distinct from a typical commercial establishment. Our clients, a family dedicated to mezcal led by a master mezcalero, emphasized the importance of respecting mezcal and its artisanal production. The task was to design a space that truly honored this spirit. Drawing inspiration from the process of mezcal production, the formal and interior proposal aimed to evoke a sense of being underground or buried, similar to certain types of mezcal. The space features earthy tones achieved through the use of polished cement and brick."

"This project takes place in an old house in Oaxaca that has been transformed into a special place for visitors to taste the traditional local drink, mezcal. The name "Expendio Tradición" derives from the stores that used to sell this beverage, a concept that the Chagoya family, with their 140 years of mezcal tradition, has successfully conveyed to EZEQUIELFARCA architecture and design to turn it into a space where everything was specially designed for the brand."

