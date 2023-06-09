Heatherwick Studio Reveals the Design of New Public Exhibition Hall on Shanghai's Waterfront

Save this picture! West Bund Orbit. Image Courtesy of Heatherwick Studio

Heatherwick Studio has unveiled the design of an exhibition hall situated on Shanghai's emerging West Bund waterfront, in China. Known as the 'West Bund Orbit,' this building will be the focal point of the new Financial Hub in the Xuhui District. Set to become a prominent landmark along the Huangpu riverside, the project is a pivotal public space for passersby, welcoming visitors to its cultural design program.

Positioned at the corner of the site, the hall offers access to the public from all directions. In order to emphasize its primary purpose, the design places the exhibition space at the center while the supporting facilities are above it. A secondary gallery encircles the perimeter of the main hall on the ground floor, featuring tall windows that open up the building to the surrounding area. Through the large windows, glimpses of the events and exhibitions inside activate curiosity in pedestrians and passersby.

Nestled within the new district and connected to the cultural riverside park, the 'Orbit' is designed as a public space that can be fully experienced both inside and outside. Its façade resembles a series of interwoven ribbons, forming curving staircases, bridges, and terraces accessible to the public. Moreover, these architectural features allow visitors to ascend to the building's rooftop garden and experience multiple viewing platforms.

This exhibition hall is meant to be explored and experienced. Instead of simply enclosing a gallery within an ornamental façade, the 'Orbit' will come alive through the people who visit it. Its location on the bend of the river allows it to become a true landmark for the area, attracting people not only for the events it hosts but for the entire Shanghai West Bund.

--Neil Hubbard, Group Leader at Heatherwick Studio.

The ribbon staircases draw inspiration from traditional Chinese moon bridges with a futuristic twist. They aim to give the impression of constant rotational motion. As visitors use the structure to access the rooftop, glazed openings in the façade showcase the inner exhibition hall, framing the main entrances on each level. The ribbons unfold into an open-air canopy on the rooftop, offering expansive views of the river and the entire West Bund area.

Interestingly, the building is located directly across from the site of the UK Pavilion at the Shanghai World Expo 2010, where Heatherwick Studio designed the Seed Cathedral. During the Expo, the Seed Cathedral attracted over 8 million visitors and received the gold medal for Pavilion Design. Recently, Heatherwick Studio designed another city center hub in Utrecht. In collaboration with Barcode architects, the studios were selected to develop a new space for culture, work, and leisure for the city’s diverse population. Finally, Heatherwick Studio revealed its first public library design this March, planned for Howard Country Libraries in Maryland, United States.