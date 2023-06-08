Sumayya Vally Wins Competition to Design Belgium's New Asiat-Darse Bridge

Save this picture! Asiat-Darse Pedestrian Bridge . Image Courtesy of Counterspace

Sumayya Vally, a renowned architect and Principal of the Johannesburg/London-based studio Counterspace, emerged as the winner of the competition to design the new Asiat-Darse pedestrian bridge in Vilvoorde, Belgium. Counterspace's design concept delved into the history and impact of Paul Panda Farnana, a significant yet under-appreciated figure in the city, who studied the intricate connections between past and future generations of migrant individuals and communities. Construction on the Asiat-Darse pedestrian bridge is set to commence in April 2024, with an estimated completion date of December 2025.

Vally took inspiration from the water structures along the Congo River to honor Farnana's legacy. The shape of the bridge is made to resemble the fleets of dugout canoes, frequently packed together tightly to create a common platform for trading and gatherings. The Asiat-Darse bridge is intended to serve as a meeting spot for commuters and tourists. Each boat-shaped structure serves as a standalone seed bed, raising particular plants whose seeds can be disseminated by the wind and carried by individuals walking across the bridge. To fill the seed beds, Vally thoroughly researched numerous plants and varieties. Through this, the bridge honors Farnana's horticultural efforts by acting as a nursery or seedling bed, through which plants can migrate and spread across the site.

When we were approached to work on the bridge and subsequently found the story of Farnana through our research, I was interested in the idea of this as an active monument and a space for healing and remembering…embedded in this project response is an ethos that we hold true in our practice - every project brief, even the most simple or neutral, is an opportunity to write our histories and identities. A bridge is a connector - in our project. It is a connector to past and future narratives of migration too.

--Sumayya Vally

In addition to the main structure, the design proposes several smaller boat-like structures that integrate into the river bank. Each of these structures will be named after the laborers whose names were discovered in the studio's research from the Congo register. These boats will act as pollinators, enhancing the ecosystem of the adjacent industrial zone and providing a small garden for contemplation, where passers-by can find respite.

Sumayya Vally was also the artistic director of the first Islamic Arts Biennale, which recently ended in May 2023. Set in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the inaugural event reimagined the Western Hajj Terminal at King Abdulaziz Airport, designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, and winner of the 1983 Aga Khan Award, as a cultural space to redefine Islamic Arts. Additionally, in Atelier Masōmī’s design for the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Center for Women and Development in Liberia, Summayya Vally was the exhibition’s architect. Finally, Vally, directing the Counterspace team, designed the 20th Serpentine Pavilion in 2021.