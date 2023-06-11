Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Research Center
  4. United States
  5. Rob and Melani Walton Center for Planetary Health / Grimshaw + Architekton

Rob and Melani Walton Center for Planetary Health / Grimshaw + Architekton

Save
Rob and Melani Walton Center for Planetary Health / Grimshaw + Architekton

Rob and Melani Walton Center for Planetary Health / Grimshaw + Architekton - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeRob and Melani Walton Center for Planetary Health / Grimshaw + Architekton - Exterior PhotographyRob and Melani Walton Center for Planetary Health / Grimshaw + Architekton - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeRob and Melani Walton Center for Planetary Health / Grimshaw + Architekton - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeRob and Melani Walton Center for Planetary Health / Grimshaw + Architekton - More Images+ 9

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Research Center
Tempe, United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Rob and Melani Walton Center for Planetary Health / Grimshaw + Architekton - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Dror Baldinger

Text description provided by the architects. The Rob and Melani Walton Center for Planetary Health, designed by Grimshaw and Architekton, is the latest addition to the interdisciplinary science and research district at Arizona State University's Tempe campus. It offers state-of-the-art laboratories, classrooms, conference rooms, and a new lecture hall to a constantly evolving research base at ASU.

Save this picture!
Rob and Melani Walton Center for Planetary Health / Grimshaw + Architekton - Exterior Photography
© Dror Baldinger

The building’s form is the result of a rigorous design effort to negotiate site and climatic conditions unique to this project. The existing site featured a canal network developed by the indigenous Hohokam people of the valley for agricultural irrigation, a nitrogen line, campus gas, steam, and water lines and is also adjacent to light rail tracks, a light rail station, and one of the busiest vehicular intersections in the state of Arizona.

Save this picture!
Rob and Melani Walton Center for Planetary Health / Grimshaw + Architekton - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Dror Baldinger

In response, the building, sited at the gateway corner of campus, opens at the ground level to maximize wind, light, air, and pedestrian flow into the central courtyard. A regenerative landscape strives to unite the whole project, creating a new gateway to the campus for the community, grounding the building in its Sonoran Desert and agricultural roots, solving circulation challenges across multiple modes of transportation, and honoring a site rich in Tempe history.

Save this picture!
Rob and Melani Walton Center for Planetary Health / Grimshaw + Architekton - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Bill Timmerman
Save this picture!
Rob and Melani Walton Center for Planetary Health / Grimshaw + Architekton - Image 13 of 14

The Rob and Melani Walton Center for Planetary Health is home to a set of resident institutes with a wide range of research specialties, including the Global Institute of Sustainability (GIOS), Institute for Human Origins (IHO), Global Futures Initiative (GFI) and the School of Sustainability (SoS). The building was designed to maximize resources that could be shared by these groups, such as conference rooms, classrooms, break rooms, and teaching laboratories, while tailoring more programmatically unique spaces ― such as narrowly-focused research laboratories and a high bay laboratory ― to individual needs. The design team had to strike a careful balance between offering opportunities for interdisciplinary collaboration and providing an individual identity, or ‘front door,’ for each stakeholder.

Save this picture!
Rob and Melani Walton Center for Planetary Health / Grimshaw + Architekton - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© Bill Timmerman

The Walton Center serves as a strategic link between the research base at Arizona State University and the rest of the Tempe community, offering state-of-the-art research facilities and a new campus amenity rooted in resiliency, site-specificity, and inspiration.

Save this picture!
Rob and Melani Walton Center for Planetary Health / Grimshaw + Architekton - Exterior Photography
© Bill Timmerman

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Tempe, Arizona, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Grimshaw
Office
Architekton
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResearch centerEducational ArchitectureUnited States
Cite: "Rob and Melani Walton Center for Planetary Health / Grimshaw + Architekton" 11 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1002095/rob-and-melani-walton-center-for-planetary-health-grimshaw-plus-architekton> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks BureausCheck the latest Desks BureausCheck the latest Desks Bureaus

Check the latest Desks Bureaus

Top #Tags