URB Reveals World’s Largest Ocean Restoration Project in Dubai

Save this picture! Dubai Reefs. Image Courtesy of URB

URB has revealed 'Dubai Reefs,' a floating living lab designed to restore marine ecosystems and promote ecotourism. The project's primary objective is to generate over 30,000 employment opportunities within a green economy in the city. Dubai Reefs encompasses a sustainable floating community dedicated to marine research, regeneration, and ecotourism, comprising residential, hospitality, retail, educational, and research facilities.

At the project's core lies the marine institute, focused on safeguarding Dubai's marine and coastal environment. It aims to enhance Dubai's marine science and conservation capabilities while creating a diverse artificial reef spanning 200 square kilometers. The project also intends to provide a habitat for over 1 billion corals and 100 million mangrove trees.

Dubai Reefs seek to create marine ecotourism experiences, featuring various floating eco-lodges powered entirely by renewable energy sources like solar and hydropower. Wave farms will generate clean energy to meet the growing energy demands of Dubai's population. Additionally, the project will incorporate "Regenerative Ocean Farming", a climate-friendly method of food production.

The health of our cities is intrinsically tied to the health of our oceans. The ocean is the source of life, controlling everything. Given that everything on our planet is connected, a healthy ocean is a healthy city. Our ocean will be entirely different by the end of the century if we don’t take action today. We need an entrepreneurial spirit in the planning of coastal cities & the types of infrastructure as well as developments that are linked to the ocean. As an innovative coastal city, Dubai is best positioned to lead such a transformation. Beyond creating a unique resilient destination for ecotourism & marine research, Dubai Reefs aims to become a blueprint for ocean living, whilst mitigating the impacts of climate change.

--Baharash Bagherian, CEO of URB

Ultimately, Dubai Reefs promotes social, environmental, and economic benefits. It aspires to transform Dubai into an eco-destination where the ocean and the city can thrive harmoniously. URB is a global leader in sustainable architecture that promotes greener economies, with various projects based in Dubai. In 2022, the architects revealed their new urban tech district planned for Dubai's Creekside of Al Jaddaf area. The development is planned to become a net zero-carbon district. Additionally, URB has announced its plans to develop the world’s largest agritourism destination in Dubai, which provides food security and fosters sustainability of the local communities, heritage, and cultural landscapes.