URB Unveils Plan for World’s Largest Agritourism Destination in Dubai, UAE

URB to develop the world's largest agritourism destination in Dubai, providing food security and to foster sustainability of the local communities, heritage, and cultural landscapes. In line with the city's ambition of making its rural areas restorative land facilities, "Agri Hub" targets to create 10,000 new jobs across various sectors, including a new agricultural research institute and a public farm for educational and retail purposes.

The development is planned to become a net zero-carbon district based on water recycling, bio-saline agriculture, green transit systems, and onsite zero waste management. Featuring a biophilic design, a winding floor plan sets the greenhouse for easy access and walkability, enhanced by a series of patios alongside. The typology of the hub provides visitors with a unique agritourism experience while giving them a sense of being outside in nature.

Dubai’s rural and agricultural rich communities are best positioned to become a global benchmark for agritourism. Agri Hub is a highly attractive and activity-rich environment, which will transform Dubai into the world’s best rural visitor attraction in the world. It will provide spaces for local farmers to sell their products directly from their farms, whilst offering a new eco-friendly shopping, dining & edutainment experience for visitors - Baharash Bagherian, CEO of URB

Related Article Dubai Plans a New Tech District to Become a Living Laboratory for Innovation and Urban Technology

The new hub will also feature a nature & heritage conservation center, an ecotourism center, an Agri-tech institute, and a wellness center. Planned to be located in Dubai's desert, Agri Hub aims to serve as a blueprint for decarbonized rural destinations of the future, starting with offsetting its embodied carbon emissions from construction and operation.

Dubai-based developer firm URB is leading ambitious projects that bridge into the future of sustainable cities. Recently launched plans, such as Africa's largest sustainable city and Xzero in Kuwait, look to optimize natural resources to create inclusive and competitive cities through agriculture, community development, and technology.