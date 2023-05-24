OMA's Inaugural Tower in Tokyo: Toranomon Hills Station Tower to Open in the Fall of 2023

Save this picture! Toranomon Hills Station Tower. Image Courtesy of OMA and The Boundary

OMA’S inaugural tower in Tokyo and Japan, designed by Shohei Shigematsu and OMA New York, the Toranomon Hills Station Tower, will open this fall, 2023. The inauguration of the Toranomon Hills Station Tower will mark a significant milestone in Mori Building's Toranomon Hills development, an emerging global business center, and urban hub. A multi-layered transportation node integrated into the tower will establish a new gateway linking Central Tokyo with the rest of the world.

Situated in Toranomon Hills' "Global Business Center" near Kasumigaseki, adjacent to ARK Hills and within walking distance of Roppongi Hills and Azabudai Hills, the Station Tower will stand as the final point of Shintora-Dori Avenue. The Station Tower will be a 49-floor, mixed-use high-rise reaching a height of 266 meters. It will encompass offices, commercial spaces, hotels, and the interactive communication facility known as TOKYO NODE. The project will be integrated with the newly opened Tokyo Metro Hibiya Line station (2020) and act as a central transportation hub for the city.

To create an inviting and public interface for the tower, OMA has designed it as an extension of the nature and activities found on Shintora-Dori Avenue. The building's base, resembling a large funnel, opens up the heart of the structure to draw the public inside. The T-DECK, a substantial pedestrian bridge, will strongly link the tower to the diverse Toranomon Hills developments, enhancing circulation and fostering a vibrant network of activities and green spaces. The bridge will separate and define two public zones at the tower's base: an Upper Atrium and the Station Atrium below. The Station Atrium will seamlessly integrate the development with the Tokyo Metro Hibiya Line. Flooded with natural light, this three-story concourse will be the first in Tokyo, providing a unique sense of arrival.

Our first tower in Tokyo is dedicated to fostering connections, both with its high-rise neighbors and the diverse neighborhood networks. The Station Tower engages and resonates with Tokyo's three-dimensional urban environment, guiding people through layers of places and activities. Its design revolves around a central activity band that allows life around the tower to flow in, up, over, and through its impressive scale. With its carved, bisected, and shifted form, it spatially and programmatically connects to Shintora-dori, the bay area, the new pedestrian and green network of Toranomon Hills Area, the greater Tokyo Metro network, and the global network of creatives that will activate TOKYO NODE.



--Shohei Shigematsu, OMA Partner

The vibrant public activity at the tower's base will extend vertically, creating a central band accommodating particular areas for tower tenants. At the top of the tower, TOKYO NODE will be established, a novel facility developed in collaboration with Mori Building. Combining a flexible venue and an innovative forum, TOKYO NODE will be an interactive communication facility featuring galleries, studios, gardens, pools, and restaurants. It aims to unite creative individuals and ideas, showcasing new values and experiences by fostering collaborations that value various domains such as business, art, entertainment, technology, and fashion.

The completion of the Toranomon Hills Station Tower, together with Mori Tower (2014), Business Tower (2020), and Residential Tower (2022), signifies the ongoing evolution of Toranomon Hills—an approximately 7.5-hectare and 800,000-square-meter neighborhood in Central Tokyo. In the future, additional transportation infrastructure, including roads, bus terminals, subways, and pedestrian decks, will be integrated to finalize the development as a new international hub and global business center comparable in scale to Roppongi Hills.

Shohei Shigematsu, a partner at OMA New York, has designed many mixed-use developments recently. In Tokyo, construction recently began on the Harajuku Quest, a renewed commercial and cultural center in the Harajuku District of Tokyo. Last year, the office unveiled the design for the new headquarters for the Discovery Partners Institute as part of the University of Illinois System. The building uniquely creates strong connections with surrounding neighborhoods from all sides, designed multi-directionally. Finally, the architecture studio unveiled their reimagination of the renowned auction house Sotheby’s.