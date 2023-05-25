Sustainable Design and Technology: The Use of Porcelain Surfaces in a Luxury Building in Dubai

Save this picture! Cortesia de FIANDRE Architectural Surfaces

When it comes to buildings, there are several factors that contribute to creating something truly luxurious: attention to detail, use of premium, high-quality materials, and unique designs. Lately, the environmental impact of building decisions has also entered heavily into this equation, and the development of a luxury project requires all steps and products to take sustainability into account. At One Za'abeel, the new addition to the Dubai skyline, the careful choice of all solutions, manufacturers and surfaces had a direct influence on the final look and atmosphere of the building, which aims to be an urban landmark and raise the standard of buildings in the UAE.

The complex, designed by Japanese firm Nikken Sekkei for Ithra Dubai LLC, consists of two towers housing hotels, offices, and residences united by a futuristic, panoramic horizontal volume that breaks up the two towers and makes the building especially iconic. "The Link", the name of this cantilevered horizontal part of the complex, floats 100 meters above the ground, spanning 226 meters and is the heart of the project, housing bars, eleven restaurants and boutiques, wellness centers and a panoramic terrace. The two towers –300 and 235 meters high respectively– offer a variety of amenities, aiming to attract an international clientele with all kinds of comforts and experiences.

For this specific project, FIANDRE Architectural Surfaces partnered with the developers to achieve the highest standards of excellence in surfaces, through the use of technology combined with raw natural materials. Fiandre is an Italian company specializing in the production of porcelain surfaces for internal and external use. Known for their durability and versatility, porcelain surfaces provide a variety of colors, patterns and finishes. This was the case for the floors in the reception area and lobby at One Za'abeel's residential tower, where Calacatta Statuario 120x60 cm was used in a polished finish, enriched with brass inlays in leaf shapes. Inspired by classicism, the same product was also used to cover the floors and common areas of the residential tower, from the corridors to the lift landings and other interiors, as well as in the 264 apartments on the floors, wall coverings, shower trays, and countertops in the bathrooms, in a variety of different configurations.

This surface is inspired by the luxurious appearance of natural Calacatta Statuario marble, but made with advanced technology. Its beauty lies in its ivory white color, with subtle gray veins running through it, offering a timeless and elegant appearance that works well in both traditional and modern interiors. In addition to its aesthetic qualities, porcelain is also highly durable, scratch resistant, and easy to maintain, making it a practical choice for high traffic areas.

To coordinate the entire process, Fiandre relied on the partnership of local distributor Arteco Ceramics, which played a key role as project consultant and point of contact with the client. Arteco Ceramics specializes in sophisticated materials made with eco-friendly technologies and has offices in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. For example, in the custom work for the floors and decorations, Arteco ensured that the surfaces used produced as little material waste as possible, recovering materials and minimizing waste. To add beauty and sophistication to the spaces, some of the showers were decorated with 'herringbone´ patterns, which took advantage of the waste pieces to create an interesting texture.

In keeping with the UAE's goal of achieving zero net carbon emissions by 2050, One Za'abeel sets out to provide the highest standards of sustainability, meeting the requirements for LEED Gold certification in all aspects of its design and functionality. The choice of Fiandre surfaces, designed with the same approach, aligns perfectly with this vision that seeks to respect and protect the environment, while creating an environment of well-being through the use of sustainable materials. The technical ceramic surfaces, produced in Italy by the Iris Ceramica Group brands, including Fiandre Architectural Surfaces, have received the Cradle to Cradle Certified® Silver certification, issued by The Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute, one of the most ambitious global standards for the design and production of safe, circular and responsible products.

The project for One Za'abeel excels precisely in this balance between sustainability, innovation, and aesthetics, and raises the standard for urban projects of this kind.