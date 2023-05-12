MPavilion 10 by Tadao Ando Reveals a Striking, Concrete Geometric Intervention

Save this picture! Courtesy of Tadao Ando Architect & Associates

The Naomi Milgrom Foundation has revealed the design of its tenth MPavilion, designed by Pritzker Prize-winner Tadao Ando, set to open during Australian summer, on November 16, 2023. Reflecting the architect’s architectural approach, the design unveiled the “use of striking geometric interventions in nature and […] concrete.” Once ready, the intervention will become the architect’s first commission in Australia. Created as a new gathering place situated within Melbourne's cultural and botanical garden precinct, MPavilion 10 responds directly to the park's surroundings by emphasizing spatial purity and utilizing the geometric shapes of circles and squares.

Part of an annual five-month design festival of free public programming in Queen Victoria Gardens, located in the center of Melbourne, the MPavilion Festival is one of Australia’s most visited and impactful design events. Over ten years, the program has commissioned pavilions by leading international architects, each of which has served as a unique public gathering spot in Melbourne’s historic Queen Victoria Gardens, inspiring a diverse range of programming. Past architects have included: Rachaporn Choochuey, all(zone), Thailand (2022); Francesco Magnani and Traudy Pelzel, MAP Studio, Venice (2021); Glenn Murcutt, Australia (2019); Carme Pinós, Estudio Carme Pinós, Barcelona (2018), Rem Koolhaas and David Gianotten, OMA, Netherlands (2017); Bijoy Jain, Studio Mumbai, India (2016); Amanda Levete, AL_A, United Kingdom (2015); Sean Godsell, Sean Godsell Architects, Australia (2014).

Courtesy of Tadao Ando Architect & Associates

The Tadao Ando-designed pavilion will feature a “sizable canopy, consisting of a 14.4-meter aluminum-clad disc resting on a central concrete column”. Two distinct squares provide access to the interior, where concrete walls of varying lengths partially enclose the space, evoking a traditional Japanese walled garden's serenity. The pavilion's north and south walls boast a long horizontal opening that spans the structure's length and frames views of downtown Melbourne and the parklands, forging a connection between the interior and the lush greenery of Queen Victoria Gardens. The pavilion's symmetry and geometric forms are further highlighted by its internal arrangement, which comprises a paved area and a reflecting pool, the latter of which mirrors the canopy, sky, cityscape, and surrounding nature.

The design began with a desire to create a sense of eternity within Melbourne’s garden oasis. I wanted to create an experience that will last forever in the hearts of all who visit. I imagine an architecture of emptiness, that lets light and breeze enter and breathe life into it. A place that resonates with the environment, becomes one with the garden, and blossoms with infinite creativity. MPavilion 10 is designed to encourage encounters between people, the natural world, and endless dialogue.

-- Tadao Ando.

Courtesy of Tadao Ando Architect & Associates

Led by Tadao Ando, the construction of MPavilion 10 is a significant global collaboration between Japanese and Australian architects, engineers, and builders. Australian architect Sean Godsell, principal of Sean Godsell Architects, has been appointed the executive architect in Australia for MPavilion 10. He was selected in 2014 as the inaugural MPavilion architect.

Tadao Ando’s architecture is remarkable because it radically affects the way we perceive the world around us. Like Tadao Ando, I am passionate about architecture that promotes public life and encourages social interaction, and thrilled that Australians will be able to experience directly his genius through this incredibly special meeting place for conversation, the exchange of ideas, and contemplation. We look forward to seeing how visitors, designers, artists, and others will respond to this dramatic and serene space, as well as the creativity it will generate.

-- Naomi Milgrom, commissioner of MPavilion.

The MPavilion is an annual initiative of the Naomi Milgrom Foundation. The latest installment, MPavilion 9, was designed by Bangkok-based architecture and design practice all(zone). Previous editions have presented designs by Glenn Murcutt in 2019, Carme Pinós in 2018, and OMA's Rem Koolhaas & David Gianotten in 2017.