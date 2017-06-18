Prix Versailles Celebrates 12 Projects for Their Outstanding Commercial Architecture

The international Prix Versailles Committee has announced the recipients of its annual awards celebrating built commercial architecture. The awards were held at the UNESCO World Headquarters, with recipients hailing from 6 regions around the world. Chaired by the Mayor of Versailles François de Mazières, the international jury included architects Manuelle Gautrand, Toyo Ito, Wang Shu, and acclaimed chef Guy Laroche.
The 12 World Titles are awarded in 4 top categories: stores, shopping malls, hotels and restaurants. The winners were selected from a diverse range of 70 regional winners already present in the ceremony.
Check out the gallery of the 12 winners below:
Shops and Stores
Prix Versailles 2017: Dior; Miami, U.S.A.
Architects: BarbaritoBancel Architects
Special Prize Interior: Hangzhou Zhongshuge; Hangzhou, China
Architects: X+Living
Special Prize Exterior: Chanel (Temporary Store); Amsterdam, Netherlands
Architects: MVRDV
Shopping Malls
Prix Versailles 2017: Tokyu Plaza Ginza; Tokyo, Japan
Architects: Nikken Sekkei
Special Prize Interior: ARG Shopping Mall; Tehran, Iran
Architects: arsh4d studio
Special Prize Exterior: Lideta Mercato; Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
Architects: Vilalta Arquitectura
Hotels
Prix Versailles 2017: Chablé - Yucatan Peninsula; Chocholá, Mexico
Architects: Jorge Borja, Paulina Morán
Special Prize Interior: Spedition; Thun, Switzerland
Architects: Stylt Trampoli
Special Prize Exterior: Mar Adentro; San José del Cabo, Mexico
Architects: Miguel Ángel Aragonés
Restaurants
Prix Versailles 2017: Illusion; Doha, Qatar
Architects: Rockwell Group
Special Prize Interior: Shukufuku Japanese Bento; Melbourne, Australia
Architects: Rptecture Architects
Special Prize Exterior: The Dancing Pavilion; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Architects: Estudio Guto Requena
News via: Prix Versailles.