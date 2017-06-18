World
  3. Prix Versailles Celebrates 12 Projects for Their Outstanding Commercial Architecture

Prix Versailles Celebrates 12 Projects for Their Outstanding Commercial Architecture

Prix Versailles Celebrates 12 Projects for Their Outstanding Commercial Architecture
Prix Versailles Celebrates 12 Projects for Their Outstanding Commercial Architecture , Courtesy of Prix Versailles
The international Prix Versailles Committee has announced the recipients of its annual awards celebrating built commercial architecture. The awards were held at the UNESCO World Headquarters, with recipients hailing from 6 regions around the world. Chaired by the Mayor of Versailles François de Mazières, the international jury included architects Manuelle Gautrand, Toyo Ito, Wang Shu, and acclaimed chef Guy Laroche. 

The 12 World Titles are awarded in 4 top categories: stores, shopping malls, hotels and restaurants. The winners were selected from a diverse range of 70 regional winners already present in the ceremony.

Check out the gallery of the 12 winners below:

Chanel (Temporary Store); Amsterdam, Netherlands / MVRDV. Image © MVRDV
Tokyu Plaza Ginza; Tokyo, Japan / Nikken Sekkei. Image © Koji Fujii, Nacasa & Partners Inc.
Lideta Mercato; Addis Ababa, Ethiopia / Vilalta Arquitectura. Image © VILALTA
Mar Adentro; San José del Cabo, Mexico / Miguel Ángel Aragonés. Image © Joe Fletcher

Shops and Stores

Prix Versailles 2017: Dior; Miami, U.S.A.

Architects: BarbaritoBancel Architects 

Special Prize Interior: Hangzhou Zhongshuge; Hangzhou, China

Dior; Miami, U.S.A. / BarbaritoBancel Architects. Image © Alessandra Chemollo
Dior; Miami, U.S.A. / BarbaritoBancel Architects. Image © Alessandra Chemollo

Architects: X+Living

Special Prize Exterior: Chanel (Temporary Store); Amsterdam, Netherlands

Hangzhou Zhongshuge; Hangzhou, China / X+Living. Image © Shao Feng
Hangzhou Zhongshuge; Hangzhou, China / X+Living. Image © Shao Feng

Architects: MVRDV

Shopping Malls

Chanel (Temporary Store); Amsterdam, Netherlands / MVRDV. Image © MVRDV
Chanel (Temporary Store); Amsterdam, Netherlands / MVRDV. Image © MVRDV

Prix Versailles 2017Tokyu Plaza Ginza; Tokyo, Japan

Architects: Nikken Sekkei

Special Prize Interior: ARG Shopping Mall; Tehran, Iran

Tokyu Plaza Ginza; Tokyo, Japan / Nikken Sekkei. Image © Koji Fujii, Nacasa & Partners Inc.
Tokyu Plaza Ginza; Tokyo, Japan / Nikken Sekkei. Image © Koji Fujii, Nacasa & Partners Inc.

Architects: arsh4d studio

Special Prize Exterior: Lideta Mercato; Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

ARG Shopping Mall; Tehran, Iran / arsh4d studio. Image © Ali Daghigh, Parham Taghiof
ARG Shopping Mall; Tehran, Iran / arsh4d studio. Image © Ali Daghigh, Parham Taghiof

Architects: Vilalta Arquitectura

Hotels

Lideta Mercato; Addis Ababa, Ethiopia / Vilalta Arquitectura. Image © VILALTA
Lideta Mercato; Addis Ababa, Ethiopia / Vilalta Arquitectura. Image © VILALTA

Prix Versailles 2017Chablé - Yucatan Peninsula; Chocholá, Mexico

Architects: Jorge Borja, Paulina Morán

Special Prize Interior: Spedition; Thun, Switzerland

Chablé - Yucatan Peninsula; Chocholá, Mexico / Jorge Borja, Paulina Morán. Image © Chablé Resort & Spa
Chablé - Yucatan Peninsula; Chocholá, Mexico / Jorge Borja, Paulina Morán. Image © Chablé Resort & Spa

Architects: Stylt Trampoli

Special Prize Exterior: Mar Adentro; San José del Cabo, Mexico

Spedition; Thun, Switzerland / Stylt Trampoli. Image © Stylt
Spedition; Thun, Switzerland / Stylt Trampoli. Image © Stylt

Architects: Miguel Ángel Aragonés

Restaurants

Mar Adentro; San José del Cabo, Mexico / Miguel Ángel Aragonés. Image © Joe Fletcher
Mar Adentro; San José del Cabo, Mexico / Miguel Ángel Aragonés. Image © Joe Fletcher

Prix Versailles 2017Illusion; Doha, Qatar

Architects: Rockwell Group 

Special Prize Interior: Shukufuku Japanese Bento; Melbourne, Australia

Illusion; Doha, Qatar / Rockwell Group. Image © Rockwell Group
Illusion; Doha, Qatar / Rockwell Group. Image © Rockwell Group

Architects: Rptecture Architects 

Special Prize Exterior: The Dancing Pavilion; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Shukufuku Japanese Bento; Melbourne, Australia / Rptecture Architects. Image © Rptecture Architects
Shukufuku Japanese Bento; Melbourne, Australia / Rptecture Architects. Image © Rptecture Architects

Architects: Estudio Guto Requena

News via: Prix Versailles.

The Dancing Pavilion; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil / Estudio Guto Requena. Image © Fernanda Ligabue, Rafael Frazão
The Dancing Pavilion; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil / Estudio Guto Requena. Image © Fernanda Ligabue, Rafael Frazão

Cite: Sabrina Syed. "Prix Versailles Celebrates 12 Projects for Their Outstanding Commercial Architecture " 18 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/873613/prix-versailles-celebrates-12-projects-for-their-outstanding-commercial-architecture/>
