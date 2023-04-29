Twins for Modern Job Nomads / Sehw Architektur

+ 20

Project Manager: Hilka Nieselt

Project Architects: Nadine Kopetzki, Katerina Koutentaki, Koert op den Brouw, Sebastian von Stosch

Fire Protection: ABIT Ingenieure

City: Berlin

Country: Germany

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Twins for modern job nomads. Two new buildings with different forms of housing for 50 residents on a gap site in Berlin Schöneweide

Poor but sexy is yesterday’s news. Temporary accommodation for professional nomads is designed as a building block for urban densification in growing cities. Sounds very general, but Berlin continues to attract many young people. In this case, in the southeast of Berlin, an in-fill development is being built for such a use, without closing the gap site off completely. A front building allows a way through and a view of the twin building placed at the back. The result is a sequence stretching from the public street space via the accessible semi-public courtyard to the private communal garden. Using open construction, we have created living space for over 50 residents on six stories.

Urban planning and organization. In terms of urban space, the building site marks the transition from a Wilhelminian perimeter development to an open-row development of the post-war period. Hence, the two buildings adjoin the firewall gables of the neighboring buildings on one side and are free-standing on the other. The different forms of housing are provided in both buildings, ensuring a lively mix of residents. In addition to individual flats, the front building accommodates a large shared flat extending over two floors, while the rear building is dominated by cluster flats for two to five residents. All flats are fully furnished and offer a high quality of life in a small space.

Materials and color scheme. The buildings were executed by a general contractor in solid construction using calcium silicate bricks and reinforced concrete. Dispensing with a basement and the constructive design using partially prefabricated components reduced the construction time. The smooth, light-colored plaster façades with their generous floor-to-ceiling windows contrast with the dark, L-shaped balcony elements made of sheet steel. The elements are distributed on the façade like appliqués and are facing in different directions, offering either privacy or inviting communication.

Heat, ventilation, and light. In the interests of sustainability, the building uses “low-key” building services. Despite the generous window areas, it is highly insulated and features efficient external shading devices. Rooms are aired by simple window ventilation instead of a mechanical air handling system. The central heating system is supplied with ecologically generated district heating, and the rooms are heated via underfloor heating with low flow temperatures. The reinforced concrete ceilings act as a storage mass for cooling in the summer months. The building is designed as a low-energy house, smart features are available to residents.

And what about the human being? The pressure on available space in German cities continues to increase, which is why affordable flats are becoming smaller again and the trend of the past decades is reversing. To ensure that the residents of our project feel comfortable, we have integrated space-saving and smart furniture that was produced and installed by a carpentry firm. In the interior, white and shades of blue prevail for textiles and furniture, which as color highlights help create a sense of identification. Many living areas have their own terraces or balconies, and the generous outdoor spaces between and behind the buildings add to the feel-good quality.