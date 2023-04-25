Submit a Project Advertise
World
  • Written by | Translated by Diogo Simões

Several factors influence the architecture of contemporary stores, including the evolution of retail, changes in consumer expectations, and the rise of e-commerce. Creating the physical space of a brand is an opportunity to offer an experience that conveys the values and image that the brand wishes to be associated with.

Architecture of Shops: 10 Innovative Projects in Brazilian Retail - Image 2 of 21Architecture of Shops: 10 Innovative Projects in Brazilian Retail - Image 3 of 21Architecture of Shops: 10 Innovative Projects in Brazilian Retail - Image 4 of 21Architecture of Shops: 10 Innovative Projects in Brazilian Retail - Image 5 of 21Architecture of Shops: 10 Innovative Projects in Brazilian Retail - More Images+ 16

One of the main trends in contemporary store architecture is integrating the physical environment with the digital. There are already stores without human attendants and others that invest in technologies such as augmented reality and artificial intelligence to enhance the consumer experience. Spaces are becoming more interactive and personalized, so the design is essential to attract customers. Minimalism, which keeps the store more open, sees it as a meeting space that transcends beyond retail, creating different sensations through colors, textures and lighting.

Commercial spaces have become more flexible to adapt to changing market demands and trends. Thus, their displays and decorative elements become easily changeable. To avoid wasting resources, natural and sustainable materials are increasingly used. As environmental concern grows, some architects have opted for recycled materials to create a more sustainable and attractive environment for customers. Below, as inspiration, we have gathered ten examples of contemporary Brazilian stores.

Flagship Zissou / Estudio Guto Requena

Architecture of Shops: 10 Innovative Projects in Brazilian Retail - Image 7 of 21
Flagship Zissou / Estudio Guto Requena. Image: © André Klotz
Architecture of Shops: 10 Innovative Projects in Brazilian Retail - Image 4 of 21
Flagship Zissou / Estudio Guto Requena. Image: © André Klotz

Haight Clothing Store / AIA Estúdio + Raphael Tepedino

Architecture of Shops: 10 Innovative Projects in Brazilian Retail - Image 5 of 21
Haight Clothing Store / AIA Estúdio + Raphael Tepedino. Image: © Maíra Acayaba
Architecture of Shops: 10 Innovative Projects in Brazilian Retail - Image 6 of 21
Haight Clothing Store / AIA Estúdio + Raphael Tepedino. Image: © Maíra Acayaba

Dois Trópicos Shop / MNMA studio

Architecture of Shops: 10 Innovative Projects in Brazilian Retail - Image 10 of 21
Dois Trópicos Shop / MNMA studio. Image: © André Klotz
Architecture of Shops: 10 Innovative Projects in Brazilian Retail - Image 9 of 21
Dois Trópicos Shop / MNMA studio. Image: © André Klotz

Misci Store / Babbie Arquitetura e Interiores + Airon Martin

Architecture of Shops: 10 Innovative Projects in Brazilian Retail - Image 11 of 21
Misci Store / Babbie Arquitetura e Interiores + Airon Martin. Image: © André Klotz
Architecture of Shops: 10 Innovative Projects in Brazilian Retail - Image 12 of 21
Misci Store / Babbie Arquitetura e Interiores + Airon Martin. Image: © André Klotz

AMARO Guide Shop / SuperLimão

Architecture of Shops: 10 Innovative Projects in Brazilian Retail - Image 20 of 21
AMARO Guide Shop / SuperLimão. Image: © Maíra Acayaba
Architecture of Shops: 10 Innovative Projects in Brazilian Retail - Image 21 of 21
AMARO Guide Shop / SuperLimão. Image: © Maíra Acayaba

Floricultura Flowerbar / AR Arquitetos

Architecture of Shops: 10 Innovative Projects in Brazilian Retail - Image 3 of 21
Floricultura Flowerbar / AR Arquitetos. Image: © Maíra Acayaba
Architecture of Shops: 10 Innovative Projects in Brazilian Retail - Image 17 of 21
Floricultura Flowerbar / AR Arquitetos. Image: © Maíra Acayaba

Camper Together / Atelier Marko Brajovic

Architecture of Shops: 10 Innovative Projects in Brazilian Retail - Image 2 of 21
Camper Together / Atelier Marko Brajovic. Image: © Fernando Laszlo
Architecture of Shops: 10 Innovative Projects in Brazilian Retail - Image 8 of 21
Camper Together / Atelier Marko Brajovic. Image: © Fernando Laszlo

Nova Despensa Store / Solo Arquitetos

Architecture of Shops: 10 Innovative Projects in Brazilian Retail - Image 19 of 21
Nova Despensa Store / Solo Arquitetos. Image: © Eduardo Macarios
Architecture of Shops: 10 Innovative Projects in Brazilian Retail - Image 18 of 21
Nova Despensa Store / Solo Arquitetos. Image: © Eduardo Macarios

Cultura Bookstore / studio mk27

Architecture of Shops: 10 Innovative Projects in Brazilian Retail - Image 13 of 21
Cultura Bookstore / studio mk27. Image: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Architecture of Shops: 10 Innovative Projects in Brazilian Retail - Image 14 of 21
Cultura Bookstore / studio mk27. Image: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Loja Mula Preta / EMA - Escritório Metropolitano de Arquitetura

Architecture of Shops: 10 Innovative Projects in Brazilian Retail - Image 15 of 21
Loja Mula Preta / EMA - Escritório Metropolitano de Arquitetura. Image: © Leonardo Finotti
Architecture of Shops: 10 Innovative Projects in Brazilian Retail - Image 16 of 21
Loja Mula Preta / EMA - Escritório Metropolitano de Arquitetura. Image: © Leonardo Finotti

