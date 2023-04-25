Architecture of Shops: 10 Innovative Projects in Brazilian Retail

Save this picture! Misci Store / Babbie Arquitetura e Interiores + Airon Martin. Image: © André Klotz

Several factors influence the architecture of contemporary stores, including the evolution of retail, changes in consumer expectations, and the rise of e-commerce. Creating the physical space of a brand is an opportunity to offer an experience that conveys the values and image that the brand wishes to be associated with.

One of the main trends in contemporary store architecture is integrating the physical environment with the digital. There are already stores without human attendants and others that invest in technologies such as augmented reality and artificial intelligence to enhance the consumer experience. Spaces are becoming more interactive and personalized, so the design is essential to attract customers. Minimalism, which keeps the store more open, sees it as a meeting space that transcends beyond retail, creating different sensations through colors, textures and lighting.

Commercial spaces have become more flexible to adapt to changing market demands and trends. Thus, their displays and decorative elements become easily changeable. To avoid wasting resources, natural and sustainable materials are increasingly used. As environmental concern grows, some architects have opted for recycled materials to create a more sustainable and attractive environment for customers. Below, as inspiration, we have gathered ten examples of contemporary Brazilian stores.

Save this picture! Flagship Zissou / Estudio Guto Requena. Image: © André Klotz

Save this picture! Haight Clothing Store / AIA Estúdio + Raphael Tepedino. Image: © Maíra Acayaba

Save this picture! Dois Trópicos Shop / MNMA studio. Image: © André Klotz

Save this picture! Misci Store / Babbie Arquitetura e Interiores + Airon Martin. Image: © André Klotz

Save this picture! AMARO Guide Shop / SuperLimão. Image: © Maíra Acayaba

Save this picture! Floricultura Flowerbar / AR Arquitetos. Image: © Maíra Acayaba

Save this picture! Camper Together / Atelier Marko Brajovic. Image: © Fernando Laszlo

Save this picture! Nova Despensa Store / Solo Arquitetos. Image: © Eduardo Macarios

Save this picture! Cultura Bookstore / studio mk27. Image: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Save this picture! Loja Mula Preta / EMA - Escritório Metropolitano de Arquitetura. Image: © Leonardo Finotti