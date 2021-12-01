We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Floricultura Flowerbar / AR Arquitetos

© Maíra Acayaba© Maíra Acayaba© Maíra Acayaba© Maíra Acayaba+ 24

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Store, Retail Interiors
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: AR Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Maíra Acayaba
  • Architects:AR Arquitetos - Marina Acayaba e Juan Pablo Rosenberg
  • Architects In Charge:Marina Acayaba Juan Pablo Rosenberg
  • Design Team:Ana Flávia Piacentini
  • City:São Paulo
  • Country:Brazil
© Maíra Acayaba
Text description provided by the architects. Flowerbar is a pop-up flower shop in the Jardins district.

The idea was to occupy the building's garage with a beautiful garden, offering a kind of green oasis in the middle of the impermeable city.

© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba
For this, the existing metallic roof was maintained, under which a large monolith of exposed bricks was installed, where the floral arrangements are produced and exposed to pedestrians who walk through the neighborhood.

© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba
The room's pebble floor, in addition to being a practical solution, completes the feeling of entering a place completely outside the city. The sound of footsteps on the stones and its texture, added to the aroma of flowers and colors - especially the abundant green - create an ideal multi-sensory atmosphere for immersion in the world of plants.

© Maíra Acayaba
Floor plan
© Maíra Acayaba
In addition to the central monolith, the new façade on the pavement is the other specific intervention carried out. Disconnected from the roof, it creates a harmonious and independent composition that solves the access and, with its precise details, gives the Flowerbar an elegant presence.

© Maíra Acayaba
Project location

Address:R. da Consolação, 3423 - Cerqueira César, São Paulo - SP, 01416-003, Brasil

AR Arquitetos
