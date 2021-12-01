Floricultura Flowerbar / AR Arquitetos

+ 24

Architects: AR Arquitetos - Marina Acayaba e Juan Pablo Rosenberg

Architects In Charge: Marina Acayaba Juan Pablo Rosenberg

Design Team: Ana Flávia Piacentini

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Flowerbar is a pop-up flower shop in the Jardins district.

The idea was to occupy the building's garage with a beautiful garden, offering a kind of green oasis in the middle of the impermeable city.

For this, the existing metallic roof was maintained, under which a large monolith of exposed bricks was installed, where the floral arrangements are produced and exposed to pedestrians who walk through the neighborhood.

The room's pebble floor, in addition to being a practical solution, completes the feeling of entering a place completely outside the city. The sound of footsteps on the stones and its texture, added to the aroma of flowers and colors - especially the abundant green - create an ideal multi-sensory atmosphere for immersion in the world of plants.

In addition to the central monolith, the new façade on the pavement is the other specific intervention carried out. Disconnected from the roof, it creates a harmonious and independent composition that solves the access and, with its precise details, gives the Flowerbar an elegant presence.