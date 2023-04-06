Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Research Center
  4. United States
  5. Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies / Becker+Becker

Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies / Becker+Becker

Save
Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies / Becker+Becker

Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies / Becker+Becker - Exterior Photography, ForestCary Institute of Ecosystem Studies / Becker+Becker - Exterior Photography, WindowsCary Institute of Ecosystem Studies / Becker+Becker - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, BeamCary Institute of Ecosystem Studies / Becker+Becker - Interior Photography, Living Room, Shelving, Sofa, TableCary Institute of Ecosystem Studies / Becker+Becker - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Research Center
Millbrook, United States
  • Architects: Becker+Becker
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  35101
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Seamus Payne
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies / Becker+Becker - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Seamus Payne

Text description provided by the architects. This project consists of an extensive renovation and addition to the internationally renowned environmental institute’s headquarters. The project re-envisions and updates the forward-thinking aspirations of the visionary 1978 design by Malcolm Wells, a founder of the green building movement.

Save this picture!
Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies / Becker+Becker - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Seamus Payne

Over the 42 years since this innovative project was lauded widely in the architectural and general press as a trailblazing exemplar of sustainable design, its solar thermal roof, and geothermal systems failed and were lost to renovations that subverted the original intention for the building to embody Cary’s environmental values.

Save this picture!
Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies / Becker+Becker - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Seamus Payne
Save this picture!
Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies / Becker+Becker - Image 14 of 16
Site plan

Today, the low-lying structure once again gathers daylight from monitors in its saw-tooth roof. The building perimeter is revealed after 6’ of bearmed soil was removed from the building’s perimeter and replaced with higher performance, less obstructive insulation. This allows for expansive views out to the surrounding landscape through windows at eye level, offering an intimate rapport between the work happening indoors and the ecosystems outdoors.

Save this picture!
Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies / Becker+Becker - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam
© Seamus Payne
Save this picture!
Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies / Becker+Becker - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam
© Seamus Payne
Save this picture!
Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies / Becker+Becker - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
© Seamus Payne

The efficient solar-powered electrical and mechanical services were carefully selected and coordinated to further the project’s ecological agenda, using efficient and generative systems to minimize the project’s impact while assuring comfortable, flexible interior conditions.

Save this picture!
Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies / Becker+Becker - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Seamus Payne

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:2801 Sharon Turnpike, Millbrook, NY 12545, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Becker+Becker
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResearch centerEducational ArchitectureUnited States
Cite: "Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies / Becker+Becker" 06 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/999062/cary-institute-of-ecosystem-studies-becker-plus-becker> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags