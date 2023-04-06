Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies / Becker+Becker

+ 11

Text description provided by the architects. This project consists of an extensive renovation and addition to the internationally renowned environmental institute’s headquarters. The project re-envisions and updates the forward-thinking aspirations of the visionary 1978 design by Malcolm Wells, a founder of the green building movement.

Over the 42 years since this innovative project was lauded widely in the architectural and general press as a trailblazing exemplar of sustainable design, its solar thermal roof, and geothermal systems failed and were lost to renovations that subverted the original intention for the building to embody Cary’s environmental values.

Today, the low-lying structure once again gathers daylight from monitors in its saw-tooth roof. The building perimeter is revealed after 6’ of bearmed soil was removed from the building’s perimeter and replaced with higher performance, less obstructive insulation. This allows for expansive views out to the surrounding landscape through windows at eye level, offering an intimate rapport between the work happening indoors and the ecosystems outdoors.

The efficient solar-powered electrical and mechanical services were carefully selected and coordinated to further the project’s ecological agenda, using efficient and generative systems to minimize the project’s impact while assuring comfortable, flexible interior conditions.