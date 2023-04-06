The Cyprus Pavilion Examines Social Sustainability and Space Exploration at La Biennale di Venezia 2023

Save this picture! Khirokitia to Mars. Image Courtesy of Cyprus Pavilion

The Cyprus Pavilion at the International Architecture Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia has announced its exhibition. The pavilion will explore the first early settlements of the Cyprus Aceramic Neolitih Khirokitia, using these communities as a springboard to discuss social sustainability challenges in a humanistic and cultural framework. The display, curated by Petros Lapithis, Lia Lapithi, Nikos Kouroussis, and Ioanna Ioannou Xiari, is based on a foundation for a newly constructed environment that will be established on Mars.

The exhibition seeks to create three-dimensional and temporal spaces and to instill social and egalitarian participation principles. It operates under the premise that social sustainability can be accomplished through collaboration and shared awareness while focusing on developing and preserving people's quality of life within a society, which are the primary concerns of social sustainability. It places a strong emphasis on safeguarding the mental and physical well-being of everyone, promotes social cohesion, and educates those who can then make contributions to society as a whole and forge relationships within it.

Khirokitia was one of the most inventive cultures in the prehistoric era. It contributed to the movement of Near Eastern civilization to the European continent. From 7500 BC, a Neolithic settlement in Cyprus was autonomous, self-sufficient, and a model for societal sustainability in politics, economy, and the environment. The journey of the early Neolithic travelers to the mainland to the shores of Cyprus is proof of the group’s success in navigating the unknown.

Related Article The Taiwan Pavilion at the 2023 Venice Biennale Highlights the Intelligence Embedded in Surrounding Landscapes

The pavilion examines this success and explores how humanity can apply it to our future explorations as travelers, scientists, and space navigators. The architecture community of today will be responsible for discovering cutting-edge designs for the creation of Mars. Moreover, the exhibition investigates how the rudimentary structure of the Neolithic era could serve as a model for architectural design in the future. The display activates conversations about utilizing information, technology, and community-based decisions that serve our humanity in future architectures.

For this year’s International Architecture Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia, the overarching theme is “Laboratory of the Future,” curated by Lesley Lokko. Many other countries have chosen to study their ancestral knowledge, using it as a model for future decision-making. The Taiwanese Pavilion showcases the intelligence embedded in the local terrain, exploring how locals throughout Taiwanese history have used their intuition to shape their environment. The Romanian Pavilion will examine past technological innovations as a source of inspiration for creating more enjoyable and resilient urban environments. Finally, the Nordic countries, representing Finland, Norway, and Sweden, will display an archive of books about Indigenous Sámi architecture and design, traditional building knowledge, and decoloniality.