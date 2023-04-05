Where Design Meets Innovation: What to Expect from BAU 2023

Fueled by pressing issues such as the climate crisis, population density and rapid urbanization, the built environment has become increasingly complex. Architecture and design professionals are faced with a challenging, yet fundamental task: to translate society’s ever-evolving needs into tangible and future-oriented solutions. In pursuit of this goal, they must embrace the countless tools, materials and technologies emerging every day in the construction field –from AI to virtual reality software and smart home systems. After all, to remain at the forefront in an industry where change is the norm, the ability to adapt and evolve is crucial for success.

This year, as preparations for BAU 2023 move full speed ahead, Munich is the place to be to keep up with the latest innovations. The leading trade fair for architecture, materials and systems returns to Germany’s bustling city between April 17-22 after a four-year interruption, showcasing the latest developments, technologies and trends in commercial and residential construction and interior work. A prime meeting place for industry interaction, the grand Messe München will open its doors to over 2,000 international exhibitors from 46 different countries.

BAU 2023 will be all about the present and future of the building sector, tackling the key themes of climate change, digital transformation, resources and recycling, homes of the future, and serial, pre-fabricated systems. While the new Innovation Hub in Hall B0 will direct the spotlight on forward-thinking building processes and modular construction, the Start-up area will highlight up-and-comers from the industry and provide insights on current technologies and digital solutions. Innovation will be present in every corner of the fair.

Read on to discover some of the must-see brands making an appearance…

dormakaba: forward-thinking door and access solutions

Hall B1, Booth 319

Aiming to promote safe spaces where people can move seamlessly, dormakaba will showcase an array of innovative, sustainable door and access solutions. These range from an intelligent automatic door system, an efficiency calculator and the comprehensive EntriWorX Ecosystem to a compact, space-saving sensor lock and a door closer integrated into the door element with back check for exterior doors and doors in narrow corridors. With its smart technology, the EntriWorX Ecosystem is one of the main highlights, combining data analyses with user-friendly handling of door systems. An eye-catching addition to the entrance area is the all-glass, award-winning revolving door KTV ATRIUM FLEX. Meanwhile, the strategic partnership with Schüco is visualized by a joint door solution placed between the two stands.

Enscape: exploring the present and future of visualization

Hall C5, Booth 640

Enscape, now part of Chaos, will also participate in BAU 2023. The plugin tool is a real-time rendering, visualization and virtual reality software for the AEC industry that integrates design and visualization workflows into one. It gives professionals the power to create realistic renderings based on existing planning data, enabling quick and easy production of videos, panoramic images and VR simulations. Enscape is used by architecture firms in over 150 countries, with more than 500,000 active users worldwide.

Gutmann: the latest in windows, doors and facade systems

Hall C1, Booth 538

GUTMANN –a leading manufacturer of high-quality aluminium profiles and systems solutions for windows, doors and facades– will have a large booth designed to encourage technical and insightful discussions. Among the innovations on display will be the Cradle to Cradle certified facade system GCW 050/060, a uniform, simple and recyclable structure that combines high design demands with efficient technology and sustainability. What else can attendees expect to find? The new fall prevention system FPA with grids made of aluminium profiles, presented for the first time at the fair; optimized 'MIRA' wood/aluminium window systems; GWD aluminium window systems with a new sealing frame concept that saves costs and time in the production process; and new three-dimensional product animations in the tuulo portal.

Holcim: driving sustainable construction

Hall A2, Booth 103

Modern megatrends, including population growth and increasing urbanization, emphasize the construction industry’s critical role in building a net-zero future. With this in mind, Holcim is on a mission to decarbonize building across its entire lifecycle, aiming towards circularity and energy efficiency to address the 70% of CO2 emissions produced during a building’s use. The focus at this year’s fair is on showcasing a broad range of innovative, sustainable and circular building solutions –related to roofing, insulation, tile adhesives, facades and more. Holcim is currently building better with less using low-carbon materials, from ECOPact concrete to ECOPlanet cement, delivering 100% performance with at least 30% less CO2. And through smart design practices such as 3D printing and prefabricated systems, material use is reduced by up to 50%.

LAMILUX: diving into the world of daylight systems

Hall C2, Booth 321

Under the motto “More light. More air. More climate protection.”, skylights manufacturer LAMILUX Heinrich Strunz Group and its subsidiaries roda Licht- und Lufttechnik GmbH and MIROTEC Glas- und Metallbau GmbH will present new products for the first time at BAU 2023. These will be displayed in a two-storey, 350 m² stand and include the Flat Roof Access Hatch Comfort Square and LAMILUX Rooflight F100 W, as well as three other unpublished daylight systems. Visitors can also look forward to attending expert presentations on relevant construction topics.

