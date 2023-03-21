BULBUL House / Volume Matrix studio

+ 17

Objective - Initially, due to the deterioration of the original two-story Thai-style house and the advanced age of the house's foundation, it was hard to fix. Additionally, the family was growing, and they required more private space, including for their son who was starting his own family. Therefore, the owner thought they should just build a new house and move somewhere else. However, after the architect visited the site and had a conversation with the owner, they realized that the owner still had a lot of emotional attachment to the old house. This was due to memories that spanned 60 years of the owner's life, during which he had lived in the house built by his own father's hand. Therefore, the architect came up with the idea of "re-composition" - reassembling the architectural pieces of the old house to create a new piece of architecture that would satisfy the family's need for expanded functionality, and living space while still reflecting the lifestyle, usage patterns, and atmosphere of the old house.

Site - The project is located adjacent to the Samrong Canal in Bang Pakong, Chachoengsao. This piece of land used to have a pier that served as a transportation hub for the people in this area. There is a 100-year-old tamarind tree as a landmark where people often meet and relax. Over time, the main transportation route has changed from canal to road, and the land has been clearly divided by fences. The bridge that connected the pier has been demolished, but with the idea of "re-composition", not only were the pieces of the original architecture rearranged but the context was also preserved and organized to maintain the unique identity and original character of this place. An architect explains that the 100-year-old tamarind tree in this area is like an elder relative who provides shade and perspective to the architectural landscape. Therefore, the architectural design aims to serve as a bridge that connects users with the surrounding context, to promote the value and convey the stories of the surrounding context.

Massing and Concept - The 'Re-composition' began with a study of the functional features of the original house to understand the lifestyle of the owners. After that, the original house was dismantled to inspect the architectural elements that would be used in the new design. Then, a new house was designed to preserve the old way of life and accommodate the needs of the family. The building is designed to be modern and simplistic. It consists of three main areas connected to each other, namely the first area is for the parents, the second area is the common space, and the third area is for the son, which is raised to the upper level. To ensure privacy and create a 'Tai thun' area in the same position as the 'Tai Thun' of the original house, allowed the wind and light to pass through the common area. The wood from the original house was reassembled to become long and unique eaves that connect the inside and outside spaces of the building. This helps to reduce the impact of the sun and rain, figurative as the grandparent that still protects the family.

Planning - The layout of the house is similar to traditional Thai houses that have separate indoor areas connected by outdoor terraces. The front of the house is facing towards the canal, not the street according to the way of life in the past. If you're the owner or a familiar guest, you can access the house through the front door. If not, you'll have to walk through the garden to the canal side and the Tai Thun space, which is a multipurpose space for welcoming guests, sitting, relaxing, and enjoying the breeze throughout the day. Next to it is a terrace that leads to the central common space. It is designed to be at the right height for comfortably sitting with legs hanging. Inside the central hallway, there is a living area, a dining area, and a small bar that connects to the Tai thun space for the owner to enjoy breakfast with the view of the canal or to serve drinks and food for the outdoor area during social events.

To the left of the pantry area is the Thai kitchen and guest bathroom. On the right is the private area of the owner, consisting of a bedroom with a walk-in closet and an en-suite bathroom. This bathroom has an outdoor terrace that separates the bathroom from the Thai kitchen to create good ventilation for both spaces. Before heading up the stairs to the second floor, there is a sitting area by the window where you can see the 100-year-old tamarind tree. This window bay was designed to be used as a display cabinet for trophies obtained from the birds singing competition, which is the owner's favorite hobby. The second floor consists of the private living space of the son's family, including bedrooms, walk-in closets and en-suite bathrooms, and a balcony exposed to the canal side.

Material - The primary materials used in this house are polished concrete and original wood from the old house. The concrete is used primarily for the main structure and walls of the house due to its strength and easy availability in the area, as well as the familiarity of the local laborers with the material. The reassembled wood is still functional, serving the same task but as a secondary structure, such as the columns and beams of the eaves. Wood that was once used as wall planks is adapted for use as the facade and decorative ceiling. This meticulous method not only saves on construction costs but also helps to preserve the nostalgic atmosphere of the original house. Due to the fact that the owner is a regular villager, at first when the owner wanted to build a new house for his children, part of it was due to the concern that being a traditional villager may be viewed as outdated and old-fashioned. This almost caused him to abandon his identity. However, after discussing and understanding the true feelings of the owner, Built-up confidence and applying the local identity of the homeowner to the design become one of the architect's intentions.

The name of this house is inspired by the Red-Whiskered Bulbul, a bird species well-known among bird enthusiasts, especially the owner. The chandeliers in the central hall are made from the owner's bird cages, and the furniture in the house is a mix of old and new pieces. Some doors from the original house are still being used, while others have been turned into windows to let air in. The wood from the demolished pier that the owner's siblings used to play on has been adapted into a table, and it's still visible and touchable. The architect believes that preserving and cherishing things doesn't mean hoarding them but using them in a suitable way so that their story can continue to be told. Apart from the physical design, the traditional ambiance of the house has been preserved. Whether it is the space under the house located near the canal and able to see the tamarind tree, or the preserved tamarind tree still provides a view and shade for the interior of the house. Although the building doesn't look the same as before, when sunlight shines through the 100-year-old tamarind tree and some of the old wood that has been used to make façades, it creates a shadow of the trees and old wood on the walls of the new house. It's as if the soul of the old house remains.