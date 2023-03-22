"The Future of Water" Is the Theme of the Portuguese Exhibition at the Venice Architecture Biennale 2023

Save this picture! Work mat during the study trip to the Douro, 2023. © Dulcineia Santos Studio – Laboratório do Douro Internacional, 2023

The Portugal pavilion at the 18th International Architecture Exhibition - La Biennale di Venezia 2023 will present the Fertile Futures project, curated by Andreia Garcia and assistant curators Ana Neiva and Diogo Aguiar. The project aims to address water resources issues in seven Portuguese hydro geographies and encourage reflection on building a sustainable, equitable, and fertile future. The exhibition will take place at Palazzo Franchetti from May 20 to November 26, 2023.

Water, a crucial element for human and non-human life, carries a metaphoric and emotional meaning, and a political and economic dimension. Therefore it is urgent to initiate a public dialogue on this natural resource’s preservation, management and future. These issues are global but are manifested markedly in some regions of Portugal. Fertile Futures focuses on seven hydro geographies, for which young architects, in collaboration with specialists from other areas of study, present sustainable models of the future.

Save this picture! Diogo Aguiar, Andreia Garcia and Ana Neiva - Curatorial team. Photo © Ana Viotti

The case studies in Fertile Futures highlight the impact of the Anthropocene on the water in sites such as the Tâmega Basin, the International Douro, the Middle Tagus, the Alqueva Dam, the Mira River, the Lagoa das Sete Cidades and the Madeira Rivers. The project aims to produce unprecedented content, exploring the strategic collaboration between practice, theory and education in architecture. This tripartite approach promotes experimentation and reflection, focusing on Portuguese territory.

Save this picture! Fractured Aqueduct sketch no.5. Collage and graphite on paper, 2023. © Corpo Atelier

Fertile Futures engages young architects in creating innovative solutions for future reservoirs. Architecture plays a crucial role in building a collaborative, decarbonized, and decolonized future not only in Portugal and Venice but also throughout the world. The dialogue is centered around the theme The Laboratory of the Future, proposed by curator Lesley Lokko for the 18th Venice International Architecture Exhibition. Fertile Futures' participation in this discussion highlights its commitment to a sustainable future.

The title of the proposal highlights the speculative nature of the Portuguese representation, intending to contribute to the design of futures that are more inclusive, equitable and diverse, but also more fertile, anticipating a future that is greener, more imaginative, generous, abundant, positive, productive, responsible, feminine and plural. — Andreia Garcia, curator of the Portuguese representation

Fertile Futures spotlights the strategic collaboration between architectural practice, theory and education, establishing a comprehensive approach to experimentation and reflection. The project comprises seven design teams whose work serves as the basis for the exhibition presented in Venice. In addition, five moments of reflection will promote knowledge exchanges, and a summer seminar will offer students a collaborative platform to propose speculative installations. These diverse initiatives seek to leverage the complementary nature of practice, theory and teaching.

