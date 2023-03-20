Accessibility: 10 Ramps in Public and Domestic Spaces

The ramp is one of the architectural elements that, besides facilitating movement between different heights and floors, provide greater accessibility to spaces. In Brazil, a series of decrees and regulations seek to ensure citizenship rights and promote equality and social inclusion of people with disabilities, which permeates issues related to their mobility and freedom to come and go. Architecture plays a key role in this inclusion, by devising strategies to ensure that these people can transit, participate and interact in any environment, whether public or private.

According to data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), almost 24% of Brazilians have some type of disability. Among them, more than 13 million are physically disabled, with mobility or coordination impairment. Places not designed or adaptable for everyone's enjoyment are only one of many challenges this segment of society faces. When these spaces meet regulatory requirements, since accessibility is required by law, the adaptations are often considered apart from the project and even considered an inconvenient problem to be solved and included.

Below, we have compiled a list of 10 examples of constructions of different uses and typologies for public or domestic use. They show us that the ramp can be worked on in different ways, becoming a very interesting architectural element that, besides ensuring accessibility, can aesthetically compose the project and the environment.

