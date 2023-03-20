Submit a Project Advertise
  Accessibility: 10 Ramps in Public and Domestic Spaces

Accessibility: 10 Ramps in Public and Domestic Spaces

  • Written by | Translated by Diogo Simões

The ramp is one of the architectural elements that, besides facilitating movement between different heights and floors, provide greater accessibility to spaces. In Brazil, a series of decrees and regulations seek to ensure citizenship rights and promote equality and social inclusion of people with disabilities, which permeates issues related to their mobility and freedom to come and go. Architecture plays a key role in this inclusion, by devising strategies to ensure that these people can transit, participate and interact in any environment, whether public or private.

According to data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), almost 24% of Brazilians have some type of disability. Among them, more than 13 million are physically disabled, with mobility or coordination impairment. Places not designed or adaptable for everyone's enjoyment are only one of many challenges this segment of society faces. When these spaces meet regulatory requirements, since accessibility is required by law, the adaptations are often considered apart from the project and even considered an inconvenient problem to be solved and included.

Below, we have compiled a list of 10 examples of constructions of different uses and typologies for public or domestic use.  They show us that the ramp can be worked on in different ways, becoming a very interesting architectural element that, besides ensuring accessibility, can aesthetically compose the project and the environment.

Sesc 24 de Maio / MMBB Arquitetos + Paulo Mendes da Rocha

Save this picture!
Accessibility: 10 Ramps in Public and Domestic Spaces - Image 6 of 11
Image © Nelson Kon

AD Classics: Faculty of Architecture and Urbanism, University of São Paulo (FAU-USP) / João Vilanova Artigas and Carlos Cascaldi

Save this picture!
Accessibility: 10 Ramps in Public and Domestic Spaces - Image 7 of 11
Image © OWAR Arquitectos

Fundação Iberê Camargo / Álvaro Siza

Save this picture!
Accessibility: 10 Ramps in Public and Domestic Spaces - Image 5 of 11
Image © Grazielle Bruscato

Casa Una / MDAD - Matheus Diniz Arquitetura e Design + Área Urbanismo + LV Urbanismo

Save this picture!
Accessibility: 10 Ramps in Public and Domestic Spaces - Image 10 of 11
Image © Cristiano Bauce

Rocio's Hospital / Manoel Coelho Arquitetura e Design + Antonio Abrão Arquitetura

Save this picture!
Accessibility: 10 Ramps in Public and Domestic Spaces - Image 3 of 11
Image © Nelson Kon

Espaço Multiuso Cerratenses / Spirale Arquitetura

Save this picture!
Accessibility: 10 Ramps in Public and Domestic Spaces - Image 11 of 11
Image © Carolina Salviano

Casa da Rampa / Marcos Bertoldi Arquitetos

Save this picture!
Accessibility: 10 Ramps in Public and Domestic Spaces - Image 9 of 11
Image © Ricardo Almeida

Ramp House / studio mk27

Save this picture!
Accessibility: 10 Ramps in Public and Domestic Spaces - Image 4 of 11
Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

B+B House / studio mk27

Save this picture!
Accessibility: 10 Ramps in Public and Domestic Spaces - Image 2 of 11
Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

House in Mantiqueira / Una Arquitetos

Save this picture!
Accessibility: 10 Ramps in Public and Domestic Spaces - Image 8 of 11
Image © Nelson Kon

To learn more about the topic, check out ArchDaily's coverage of accessibility and universal design.

Cite: Belitardo, Adele. "Accessibility: 10 Ramps in Public and Domestic Spaces" [Explorando a acessibilidade: 10 rampas em espaços públicos e domésticos] 20 Mar 2023. ArchDaily.

