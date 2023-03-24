Submit a Project Advertise
World
  3. Beyond Brightness: The Art of Lighting in 20 South Korean Commercial Spaces

Beyond Brightness: The Art of Lighting in 20 South Korean Commercial Spaces

A rising number of studies suggest that well-considered lighting affects and boosts consumer behavior. Add to that the new Instagramability and promotional requirements, and the role of lighting becomes pivotal to achieving a filtered and commercially appealing visual. The latter has encouraged the implementation of new technology lighting panels and fixtures that offer a range of colors and dimmability, modifying the mood and even the overall color palette of a space. The results are some fun, sometimes almost cartoonish, settings that suggest the best backdrops and inviting venues.

Through the use of illuminated stretch ceilings, LED screens, panel fixtures, and indirect lighting, coupled with reflective or colored/ textured surfaces, the static space can then transform and lead the visitor or user through a spatial story. Some of the most interesting examples of the flexibility, attractive aesthetic, and commercial value that lighting technology can have are in South Korean cafes and commercial interiors.

With their aptitude for balancing natural and artificial lights and combining various layers of illumination with complementary finishes, South Korean designers are able to interpret K-pop explosiveness and glitz into intriguing and elegant spaces as seen in these 20 projects. 

LED Screens and Panels

SM KwangYa@Seoul Concept Store / NiiiZ Design Lab

Beyond Brightness: The Art of Lighting in 20 South Korean Commercial Spaces - Image 6 of 49
© studio gothic / Jae Sung LEE. Tak Hyun Kim
Beyond Brightness: The Art of Lighting in 20 South Korean Commercial Spaces - Image 7 of 49
© studio gothic / Jae Sung LEE. Tak Hyun Kim

Nomanual Flagship Store / HOFFICE

Beyond Brightness: The Art of Lighting in 20 South Korean Commercial Spaces - Image 8 of 49
© Ho Han
Beyond Brightness: The Art of Lighting in 20 South Korean Commercial Spaces - Image 9 of 49
© Ho Han

Uncommon Store / Atelier Archi@Mosphere

Beyond Brightness: The Art of Lighting in 20 South Korean Commercial Spaces - Image 11 of 49
© Yong-Joon Choi
Beyond Brightness: The Art of Lighting in 20 South Korean Commercial Spaces - Image 10 of 49
© Yong-Joon Choi

SOMA Lounge Office / Design Studio BYO

Beyond Brightness: The Art of Lighting in 20 South Korean Commercial Spaces - Image 12 of 49
© Kiwoong Hong
Beyond Brightness: The Art of Lighting in 20 South Korean Commercial Spaces - Image 13 of 49
© Kiwoong Hong

Post Archive Faction Store / Creative Studio Unravel

Beyond Brightness: The Art of Lighting in 20 South Korean Commercial Spaces - Image 14 of 49
© Han Sung Hoon
Beyond Brightness: The Art of Lighting in 20 South Korean Commercial Spaces - Image 15 of 49
© Han Sung Hoon

eert Mangwon Cafe / Workment

Beyond Brightness: The Art of Lighting in 20 South Korean Commercial Spaces - Image 17 of 49
© Yousub Song
Beyond Brightness: The Art of Lighting in 20 South Korean Commercial Spaces - Image 19 of 49
© Yousub Song

o’flower Shop / Plainoddity

Beyond Brightness: The Art of Lighting in 20 South Korean Commercial Spaces - Image 3 of 49
© Yong-Joon Choi
Beyond Brightness: The Art of Lighting in 20 South Korean Commercial Spaces - Image 20 of 49
© Yong-Joon Choi

YUN Pangyo Store / By Seog Be Seog

Beyond Brightness: The Art of Lighting in 20 South Korean Commercial Spaces - Image 21 of 49
© Kim Donggyu
Beyond Brightness: The Art of Lighting in 20 South Korean Commercial Spaces - Image 23 of 49
© Kim Donggyu

Custom and Linear Fixtures

Hyundai Department Pangyo-Uplex / Betwin Space Design

Beyond Brightness: The Art of Lighting in 20 South Korean Commercial Spaces - Image 24 of 49
© Yong-Joon Choi
Beyond Brightness: The Art of Lighting in 20 South Korean Commercial Spaces - Image 25 of 49
© Yong-Joon Choi

Pink Gorilla Coffee / Plainoddity

Beyond Brightness: The Art of Lighting in 20 South Korean Commercial Spaces - Image 27 of 49
© Yong-Joon Choi
Beyond Brightness: The Art of Lighting in 20 South Korean Commercial Spaces - Image 28 of 49
© Yong-Joon Choi

IOPE LAB Flagship / Betwin Space Design

Beyond Brightness: The Art of Lighting in 20 South Korean Commercial Spaces - Image 29 of 49
© Yong-Joon Choi
Beyond Brightness: The Art of Lighting in 20 South Korean Commercial Spaces - Image 30 of 49
© Yong-Joon Choi

The Conran Shop Seoul / Conran and Partners

Beyond Brightness: The Art of Lighting in 20 South Korean Commercial Spaces - Image 5 of 49
© Woo Jin Park
Beyond Brightness: The Art of Lighting in 20 South Korean Commercial Spaces - Image 31 of 49
© Woo Jin Park

Papyrus Flagship Store / WGNB

Beyond Brightness: The Art of Lighting in 20 South Korean Commercial Spaces - Image 32 of 49
© Yong-Joon Choi
Beyond Brightness: The Art of Lighting in 20 South Korean Commercial Spaces - Image 33 of 49
© Yong-Joon Choi

KOLON SPORT Hannam Store / studio fragment

Beyond Brightness: The Art of Lighting in 20 South Korean Commercial Spaces - Image 34 of 49
© Kim Donggyu
Beyond Brightness: The Art of Lighting in 20 South Korean Commercial Spaces - Image 36 of 49
© Kim Donggyu

Super Duper Burgers Gangnam / Betwin Space Design

Beyond Brightness: The Art of Lighting in 20 South Korean Commercial Spaces - Image 37 of 49
© Yong-Joon Choi
Beyond Brightness: The Art of Lighting in 20 South Korean Commercial Spaces - Image 38 of 49
© Yong-Joon Choi

Indirect Lights

Soui Flagship Store / HOFFICE

Beyond Brightness: The Art of Lighting in 20 South Korean Commercial Spaces - Image 4 of 49
© Kyunseok Seo
Beyond Brightness: The Art of Lighting in 20 South Korean Commercial Spaces - Image 40 of 49
© Kyunseok Seo

Red tongue Boutique Store / 134

Beyond Brightness: The Art of Lighting in 20 South Korean Commercial Spaces - Image 42 of 49
© Kim Kyoungtae
Beyond Brightness: The Art of Lighting in 20 South Korean Commercial Spaces - Image 43 of 49
© Kim Kyoungtae

PAN AM Flagship Store / NiiiZ Design Lab

Beyond Brightness: The Art of Lighting in 20 South Korean Commercial Spaces - Image 44 of 49
© studio gothic / Jae Sung LEE. Tak Hyun Kim
Beyond Brightness: The Art of Lighting in 20 South Korean Commercial Spaces - Image 45 of 49
© studio gothic / Jae Sung LEE. Tak Hyun Kim

SSAP Coffee / design by 83

Beyond Brightness: The Art of Lighting in 20 South Korean Commercial Spaces - Image 46 of 49
© Dong kyu Kim
Beyond Brightness: The Art of Lighting in 20 South Korean Commercial Spaces - Image 47 of 49
© Dong kyu Kim

Yun Shop / LABOTORY

Beyond Brightness: The Art of Lighting in 20 South Korean Commercial Spaces - Image 48 of 49
© Yong-Joon Choi
Beyond Brightness: The Art of Lighting in 20 South Korean Commercial Spaces - Image 49 of 49
© Yong-Joon Choi

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Light in Architecture, proudly presented by Vitrocsa the original minimalist windows since 1992.

Vitrocsa designed the original minimalist window systems, a unique range of solutions, dedicated to the frameless window boasting the narrowest sightline barriers in the world: Manufactured in line with the renowned Swiss Made tradition for 30 years, Vitrocsa’s systems “are the product of unrivaled expertise and a constant quest for innovation, enabling us to meet the most ambitious architectural visions.”

Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

