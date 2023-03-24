Beyond Brightness: The Art of Lighting in 20 South Korean Commercial Spaces

Save this picture! © studio gothic / Jae Sung LEE. Tak Hyun Kim

A rising number of studies suggest that well-considered lighting affects and boosts consumer behavior. Add to that the new Instagramability and promotional requirements, and the role of lighting becomes pivotal to achieving a filtered and commercially appealing visual. The latter has encouraged the implementation of new technology lighting panels and fixtures that offer a range of colors and dimmability, modifying the mood and even the overall color palette of a space. The results are some fun, sometimes almost cartoonish, settings that suggest the best backdrops and inviting venues.

Through the use of illuminated stretch ceilings, LED screens, panel fixtures, and indirect lighting, coupled with reflective or colored/ textured surfaces, the static space can then transform and lead the visitor or user through a spatial story. Some of the most interesting examples of the flexibility, attractive aesthetic, and commercial value that lighting technology can have are in South Korean cafes and commercial interiors.

With their aptitude for balancing natural and artificial lights and combining various layers of illumination with complementary finishes, South Korean designers are able to interpret K-pop explosiveness and glitz into intriguing and elegant spaces as seen in these 20 projects.

LED Screens and Panels

Custom and Linear Fixtures

Indirect Lights

