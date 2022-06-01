o’flower Shop / Plainoddity

+ 19

Retail Interiors • Hwaseong-si, South Korea Architects: Plainoddity

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 78 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Yongjoon Choi

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Bolon Manufacturers :

Lead Architect : Kim Jihye

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The second offline door was opened in Dongtan New Town, where IT companies are concentrated. It was designed as a laboratory to study flowers by combining the characteristics of the region with the characteristics of flowers. The space was designed to be simple and concise in order to narrow the accessibility of the space and people who experience flowers. The simple shape of the furniture was borrowed from the laboratory instruments, and the simple design allowed us to focus on flowers. The material of the furniture is made of stainless steel, and the cold feeling of the laboratory and the warm sky blue paint are finished to create a cold but warm space.

In some cases, a single flower or several flowers are selected and sold as a bouquet, and in offline stores, it is DIYed directly so that consumers can get closer to the flowers. Stationery and vases related to flowers are displayed in the closet, and the closet is made to act as a partition of the space and is used as a class space from the inside. The door to the warehouse is also finished with a silver curtain made of light material. The counter also wanted to play a role of not only the role of the counter but also the meaning of hospitality to greet customers by displaying flowers. The concept was maximized by making packaging equipment using objects of actual laboratory equipment and using laboratory lighting and magnifying glass as points.

We want customers to enjoy experimenting to their heart's content in a space where they experiment with flowers by themselves, rather than at a flower shop that receives reception. The second offline door was opened in Dongtan New Town, where IT companies are concentrated. It was designed as a laboratory to study flowers by combining the characteristics of the region with the characteristics of flowers. The space was designed to be simple and concise in order to narrow the accessibility of the space and people who experience flowers. The simple shape of the furniture was borrowed from the laboratory instruments, and the simple design allowed us to focus on flowers. The material of the furniture is made of stainless steel, and the cold feeling of the laboratory and the warm sky blue paint are finished to create a cold but warm space.

In some cases, a single flower or several flowers are selected and sold as a bouquet, and in offline stores, it is DIYed directly so that consumers can get closer to the flowers. Stationery and vases related to flowers are displayed in the closet, and the closet is made to act as a partition of the space and is used as a class space from the inside. The door to the warehouse is also finished with a silver curtain made of light material.

The counter also wanted to play a role of not only the role of the counter but also the meaning of hospitality to greet customers by displaying flowers. The concept was maximized by making packaging equipment using objects of actual laboratory equipment and using laboratory lighting and magnifying glass as points. We want customers to enjoy experimenting to their heart's content in a space where they experiment with flowers by themselves, rather than at a flower shop that receives reception.