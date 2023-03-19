Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. East End House / Andrew Franz Architect

East End House / Andrew Franz Architect

Save
East End House / Andrew Franz Architect

East End House / Andrew Franz Architect - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Forest, CoastEast End House / Andrew Franz Architect - Exterior Photography, Windows, GardenEast End House / Andrew Franz Architect - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam, WindowsEast End House / Andrew Franz Architect - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, BeamEast End House / Andrew Franz Architect - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Long Island, United States
  • Architects: Andrew Franz Architect
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  2500 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Albert Vecerka/Esto
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  American Bluestone, Duratherm, Heath Ceramics, Petersen brick , Vermont Soapstone Co.
Save this picture!
East End House / Andrew Franz Architect - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Forest, Coast
© Albert Vecerka/Esto

Text description provided by the architects. Perched on a bluff overlooking the water, this sustainably designed house on Long Island’s East End is a serene year-round retreat. Living spaces open outward toward the landscape, catching cool breezes and lapping waves in summer, and in winter orient inwards toward a cozy two-sided fireplace and warm wood paneling.

Save this picture!
East End House / Andrew Franz Architect - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Albert Vecerka/Esto

Broad cantilevered overhangs create dramatic external rooms while providing additional shade from the summer sun. The house is contemporary but makes distinct reference to the modest early-modern dwellings that inspired the client.

Save this picture!
East End House / Andrew Franz Architect - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Albert Vecerka/Esto
Save this picture!
East End House / Andrew Franz Architect - Exterior Photography
© Albert Vecerka/Esto

The house is uniquely situated between a wooded forest on one side and a bluff overlooking a sandy beach and the water’s edge on the other. Prioritizing views and connections to the natural environment, each space is oriented to maximize the experience of the surrounding nature, sunlight, and water views. The house is kept low, stepping down with the terrain rather than interrupting the tree line, to minimize its presence on the site.

Save this picture!
East End House / Andrew Franz Architect - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam, Windows
© Albert Vecerka/Esto
Save this picture!
East End House / Andrew Franz Architect - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Beam
© Albert Vecerka/Esto
Save this picture!
East End House / Andrew Franz Architect - Image 20 of 21
Floor Plans
Save this picture!
East End House / Andrew Franz Architect - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Albert Vecerka/Esto

The wide eaves on the flat roofs extend the house’s proportions horizontally, making the two-story dwelling look smaller than it is and allowing it to dissolve more gradually into the surroundings. Viewed from the water, the house almost disappears.

Save this picture!
East End House / Andrew Franz Architect - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Albert Vecerka/Esto
Save this picture!
East End House / Andrew Franz Architect - Image 21 of 21
Section

The boldest gesture, a cantilevered porch supported by a large board-formed concrete pier and board-formed retaining walls, is gently revealed only from the back.

Save this picture!
East End House / Andrew Franz Architect - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Albert Vecerka/Esto

A familiar regional palette of red cedar, copper, and bluestone belies the sophisticated passive house strategies and construction methods incorporated, which include thick insulated framing, a continuously insulated envelope and energy-recovery ventilation, and a green roof that provides both a visual reward and environmental benefits.

Save this picture!
East End House / Andrew Franz Architect - Interior Photography, Beam, Chair
© Albert Vecerka/Esto

Carefully detailed construction of a limited material palette supports the vision of a high-performing home to serve generations.

Save this picture!
East End House / Andrew Franz Architect - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Albert Vecerka/Esto

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Andrew Franz Architect
Office

Materials

WoodStoneConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States

Materials and Tags

WoodStoneConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "East End House / Andrew Franz Architect" 19 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/998028/east-end-house-andrew-franz-architect> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags