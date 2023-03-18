Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Portugal
  5. Four Buildings in Avenida Brasil / Aurora Arquitectos + Furo

Four Buildings in Avenida Brasil / Aurora Arquitectos + Furo

Save
Four Buildings in Avenida Brasil / Aurora Arquitectos + Furo

Four Buildings in Avenida Brasil / Aurora Arquitectos + Furo - Exterior Photography, WindowsFour Buildings in Avenida Brasil / Aurora Arquitectos + Furo - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, HandrailFour Buildings in Avenida Brasil / Aurora Arquitectos + Furo - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsFour Buildings in Avenida Brasil / Aurora Arquitectos + Furo - Interior PhotographyFour Buildings in Avenida Brasil / Aurora Arquitectos + Furo - More Images+ 55

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartments
Cascais, Portugal
  • Project Team : Aurora Arquitectos - Sérgio Antunes, Sofia Reis Couto, Tânia Sousa, Rui Baltazar, Ivo Lapa, Carolina Rocha, Bruno Pereira, Dora Jerbic, Anna Cavenago , Afonso Antunes, Ana Bento, Kasia Cichecka, Claudia Silveira; FURO Atelier Arquitectura - António Louro, José Castro Caldas, Paula Vargas
  • Inspection : Iperplano
  • Construction Company : Matriz
  • City : Cascais
  • Country : Portugal
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Four Buildings in Avenida Brasil / Aurora Arquitectos + Furo - Exterior Photography
© do mal o menos
Save this picture!
Four Buildings in Avenida Brasil / Aurora Arquitectos + Furo - Exterior Photography, Windows
© do mal o menos

Text description provided by the architects. The site and the great height difference between the street fronts were the generating principles to create four volumes of semi-detached houses. Each of the eight houses is organized into three levels, with the middle level being the social floor. Conceptually, this floor is an open plan divided by functional volumes that house the kitchen, a bathroom, or a closet. The façade is completely glazed. The fluidity of the plan and the transparency of the façade are combined to give the perception of continuity between the interior floor and the landscaped exterior surface that covers the garage and is at the same level as this floor.

Save this picture!
Four Buildings in Avenida Brasil / Aurora Arquitectos + Furo - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© do mal o menos
Save this picture!
Four Buildings in Avenida Brasil / Aurora Arquitectos + Furo - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© do mal o menos
Save this picture!
Four Buildings in Avenida Brasil / Aurora Arquitectos + Furo - Interior Photography
© do mal o menos
Save this picture!
Four Buildings in Avenida Brasil / Aurora Arquitectos + Furo - Interior Photography, Concrete, Windows
© do mal o menos

The remaining floors house the bedrooms and are designed in a more reserved way with more contained openings and façade panels covered with handmade brick. On the roof of each house, a terrace and a pool offer a wide view over the bay of Cascais and evoke the hedonistic relationship that this city has with the sea and the summer. Connecting all the volumes is a semi-buried garage that takes advantage of the difference in heights of the site to open to the north and communicate directly with the garden – a house for cars

Save this picture!
Four Buildings in Avenida Brasil / Aurora Arquitectos + Furo - Interior Photography
© do mal o menos
Save this picture!
Four Buildings in Avenida Brasil / Aurora Arquitectos + Furo - Image 48 of 60
General Plan - Basement
Save this picture!
Four Buildings in Avenida Brasil / Aurora Arquitectos + Furo - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Windows
© do mal o menos
Save this picture!
Four Buildings in Avenida Brasil / Aurora Arquitectos + Furo - Interior Photography
© do mal o menos
Save this picture!
Four Buildings in Avenida Brasil / Aurora Arquitectos + Furo - Image 49 of 60
General Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Four Buildings in Avenida Brasil / Aurora Arquitectos + Furo - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, Chair
© do mal o menos

The landscape, designed by the studio Baldios, help to define three distinct areas: to the south, the area corresponding to the garage roof, low vegetation, bushes, and paths solve access to the houses; to the north, a flatter area presents itself with a meadow-like vegetation cover and wooden equipment that invites you to stay; even further to the north, an area with a steep slope receives larger vegetation that attenuates the volumes of the buildings when seen from the street at the lower level. Paths that invite the exploration of the landscape to connect all these areas.

Save this picture!
Four Buildings in Avenida Brasil / Aurora Arquitectos + Furo - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden
© do mal o menos
Save this picture!
Four Buildings in Avenida Brasil / Aurora Arquitectos + Furo - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© do mal o menos

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:2750 Cascais, Portugal

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Aurora Arquitectos
Office
Furo
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsPortugal

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsPortugal
Cite: "Four Buildings in Avenida Brasil / Aurora Arquitectos + Furo" [4 Edifícios Na Avenida Brasil / Aurora Arquitectos + Furo] 18 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/997856/four-buildings-in-avenida-brasil-aurora-arquitectos-plus-furo> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags