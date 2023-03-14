DDOffice / DDconcept

+ 24

Offices • Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam Architects: DDconcept

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 38 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2016

Photographs Photographs : Hiroyuki Oki

Lead Architects : To Anh Dung

Text description provided by the architects. DDoffice is a design office located in a dense residential area, District 7, Ho Chi Minh City, which is one of the top metropolises of Vietnam with a high density of construction, pollution, and the lack of trees.

Working place is the second home since employees spend most of the time during the day here. Therefore, the main criteria for design are creating an open workspace, increasing human interaction at work, and making more connections with nature. Thanks to this open environment, colleagues have an opportunity to work in the same atmosphere, sharing the same outlook and garden view.

To gain the aforementioned criteria, generally, the initially intended design of the office should develop horizontally over a wide flat. However, due to the small and narrow ground with its size being only 38 m2, it is essential for the select design to develop vertically.

Open spaces at regular intervals throughout the entire building in 4 directions enable the floors to be linked vertically with a view to increasing interaction between colleagues. Due to no space limitation, everyone would feel like they are working in the same flat, which allows them to vertically interact and connect with each other even though they might be working on different floors. The “hanging structure” plan is selected so as to execute the idea. All of underfloors are put at specific positions following the plan design and hung on the roof deck to create spacious working spaces whose views are not limited by pillars. The floor panels made of steel create a feeling of lightness and floating in the air.

Each floor has a similar view overlooking glass window wall systems covered by various plants from the second floor to the fourth floor of the office’s facade. Trees in front of the building and on the windows represent a “conventional partition” blurring the boundaries inside and outside to not only create privacy for the workspace but also ensure natural light and a comfortable green view. The back of the building is sheltered by a vertically hanging garden laid out from the higher floors to the ground floor, which acts as the lungs for the whole building to breathe. The garden on the rooftop has a diverse ecosystem with a little fish tank and some kinds of local trees, which helps people visiting here escape from the suffocating air of the hustle and bustle of the city. The working space is almost entirely embraced by trees, natural light, and fresh air.