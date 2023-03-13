The Container, Kochi Muziris Biennale 2023 / Samira Rathod Design Atelier

+ 48

Project Team : Fenil Soni, Neethu Lakshmi, Kiran Keluskar, Devduthan

Shutter Mechanics : Studio Motionworks

Materials : Construction debris from nearby sites, Waste granite from mines, Coir, Fishing nets, Geogrid, Brick bat, Cement, Wire mesh

City : Kochi

Country : India

Text description provided by the architects. In spite of colossal demolition and the debris it creates, building activity continues to remain indispensable. Architectural thinking must evolve around sustainability, recycling materials, and resources.

The pavilion is a container of hope.

It is built on dual narratives - one of the debris from ruthless demolition, and another of the poetics of construction - an honest admission of materials and methods of making buildings which often remain hidden under its skin, unknown.

The building unfolds as a large space under a singular roof that touches the ground, inspired by the many roofs of Kochi.

This temporary structure treads lightly, as it stands without any concrete footings, and may be dismantled to retrieve all of its material that may be reused or re-assembled again elsewhere.

It is through this material and method, we want to celebrate, and bring forth the pain, risk, and challenges that are faced in the manifestation of architecture, an outcome we deem beautiful.