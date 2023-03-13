Submit a Project Advertise
  5. The Container, Kochi Muziris Biennale 2023 / Samira Rathod Design Atelier

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Installations & Structures, Pavilion, Temporary Installations
Kochi, India
  • Project Team : Fenil Soni, Neethu Lakshmi, Kiran Keluskar, Devduthan
  • Shutter Mechanics : Studio Motionworks
  • Materials : Construction debris from nearby sites, Waste granite from mines, Coir, Fishing nets, Geogrid, Brick bat, Cement, Wire mesh
  • City : Kochi
  • Country : India
The Container, Kochi Muziris Biennale 2023 / Samira Rathod Design Atelier - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Sridhar Balasubramaniam

Text description provided by the architects. In spite of colossal demolition and the debris it creates, building activity continues to remain indispensable. Architectural thinking must evolve around sustainability, recycling materials, and resources.

The pavilion is a container of hope.

The Container, Kochi Muziris Biennale 2023 / Samira Rathod Design Atelier - Exterior Photography, Forest, Windows
© Niveditaa Gupta
The Container, Kochi Muziris Biennale 2023 / Samira Rathod Design Atelier - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Niveditaa Gupta

It is built on dual narratives - one of the debris from ruthless demolition, and another of the poetics of construction - an honest admission of materials and methods of making buildings which often remain hidden under its skin, unknown.

The Container, Kochi Muziris Biennale 2023 / Samira Rathod Design Atelier - Interior Photography, Beam, Chair
© Sridhar Balasubramaniam
The Container, Kochi Muziris Biennale 2023 / Samira Rathod Design Atelier - Image 49 of 53
Plan
The Container, Kochi Muziris Biennale 2023 / Samira Rathod Design Atelier - Interior Photography, Beam, Column
© Niveditaa Gupta
The Container, Kochi Muziris Biennale 2023 / Samira Rathod Design Atelier - Interior Photography, Beam
© Niveditaa Gupta

The building unfolds as a large space under a singular roof that touches the ground, inspired by the many roofs of Kochi.

The Container, Kochi Muziris Biennale 2023 / Samira Rathod Design Atelier - Image 53 of 53
Wall Section
The Container, Kochi Muziris Biennale 2023 / Samira Rathod Design Atelier - Interior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© Niveditaa Gupta

This temporary structure treads lightly, as it stands without any concrete footings, and may be dismantled to retrieve all of its material that may be reused or re-assembled again elsewhere.

The Container, Kochi Muziris Biennale 2023 / Samira Rathod Design Atelier - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of Samira Rathod Design Atelier
The Container, Kochi Muziris Biennale 2023 / Samira Rathod Design Atelier - Image 52 of 53
Section
The Container, Kochi Muziris Biennale 2023 / Samira Rathod Design Atelier - Exterior Photography
© Sridhar Balasubramaniam
The Container, Kochi Muziris Biennale 2023 / Samira Rathod Design Atelier - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Niveditaa Gupta

It is through this material and method, we want to celebrate, and bring forth the pain, risk, and challenges that are faced in the manifestation of architecture, an outcome we deem beautiful.

The Container, Kochi Muziris Biennale 2023 / Samira Rathod Design Atelier - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Sridhar Balasubramaniam

Project location

Address:Fort Kochi, Kochi, Kerala, India

Cite: "The Container, Kochi Muziris Biennale 2023 / Samira Rathod Design Atelier" 13 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/997783/the-container-kochi-muziris-biennale-2023-samira-rathod-design-atelier> ISSN 0719-8884

