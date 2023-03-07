World’s First 3D-Printed Film Studio Integrates Smart LED Lighting Technologies

Save this picture! Courtesy of Philipp Aduatz. Photos by Paris Tsitsos

By emulating manual manufacturing techniques, 3D printing utilizes digital models to create customized three-dimensional objects through an additive production process. This tool enables architecture to explore innovative forms, structures, and materialities, providing new paths for creative thinking. Progressively expanding its limits, 3D printing is integrating other existing technologies to unlock new uses and typologies. Such is the case with the work of Philipp Aduatz, which combines 3D printed textured structures with LED lighting, adding a new layer of complexity to enable the creation of the world's first 3D printed film studio.

Combining manual and automated techniques, the 3D printing process created a concrete wall from an innovative mortar based on white cement. From a total of 60 individual segments, the wall was built through ten segments, which arise from six units stacked together. Seamlessly fitted together, these wavy segments are manually screwed in each horizontal plane, so that the wall can be disassembled in the future.

Integrating 3D Printing with LED Lighting

Philipp Aduatz sought an innovative approach by incorporating 3D printing with LED lighting, unlocking new interior design possibilities. This hybrid material strategy integrates the concrete wall –630 cm width, 330 cm depth and 230 cm height– with a main lighting system composed of 14 LED strips inserted horizontally into prefabricated joints. Controlled by the RGB color space, these lights can change through multiple colors and gradients.

Applying LED strips of the same thickness as the print layers, the lighting technology is harmoniously integrated into the wall design. Making the most of the perks of technology, all LED elements are connected to the studio’s lighting system through computer-aided control. Not only delving into a new design complexity, the use of existing technologies in a different way enables the project to open up new opportunities and develop a unique atmosphere.

A Sustainable Alternative

Unlike conventional concrete construction methods which use a large amount of resources, 3D-printing’s material-saving properties make a much more sustainable alternative. Building interior spaces this way requires no formwork materials, where only the absolutely necessary is used, reducing waste to a minimum. Moreover, the structure of the film studio doesn’t make use of reinforcements, simplifying any further recycling.

Pursuing the creation of a distinctive interior design, Casinos Austria and Austrian Lotteries Group commissioned Philipp Aduatz for the strategy and realization of the first 3D printed film studio. This project was developed in collaboration with set designer Dominik Freynschlag and 3D concrete printing manufacturer incremental3d.

