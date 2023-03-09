Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Portuguese Tiles: Brief History and Contemporary Applications

Portuguese Tiles: Brief History and Contemporary Applications

Save
Portuguese Tiles: Brief History and Contemporary Applications
  • Written by | Translated by Diogo Simões

Culture reflected in a material. Portuguese tiles narrate historical themes, from the religious to the profane. They shape the Portuguese landscape and scenery when covering buildings, interiors and public spaces. In this way, its expression continues in constant change and adaptation to weave the Moorish ancestry with contemporaneity.

Portuguese Tiles: Brief History and Contemporary Applications - Image 2 of 19Portuguese Tiles: Brief History and Contemporary Applications - Image 3 of 19Portuguese Tiles: Brief History and Contemporary Applications - Image 4 of 19Portuguese Tiles: Brief History and Contemporary Applications - Image 5 of 19Portuguese Tiles: Brief History and Contemporary Applications - More Images+ 14

Save this picture!
Portuguese Tiles: Brief History and Contemporary Applications - Image 4 of 19
Apartment Palatina I / rar.studio. Image: © Francisco Nogueira

The tile appeared as a "ceramic tapestry" during the 15th century in the Hispano-Moorish territory. Upon arriving in Portugal in the 16th century, this element gained a new character by adding scenographic images to the space. At this time, tiles dramatized architectural features such as doors, arches and rose windows providing new lines, tones of light and color to the buildings. These contours became testimonies of Portuguese daily life in the built environment. They were increasingly complex in their illustrations and ways of occupying surfaces, from housing to significant public works, still in the 17th century.

Save this picture!
Portuguese Tiles: Brief History and Contemporary Applications - Image 15 of 19
Estação Sul e Sueste / Ana Costa, arquitectura e design Ida. Image: © Josefa Searle
Save this picture!
Portuguese Tiles: Brief History and Contemporary Applications - Image 2 of 19
Apartamento TB / Nuno Nascimento Arquitectos. Image: © Francisco Nogueira

In its understanding as an image coating, it gains the characteristic that is perhaps the most striking in the collective imagination in the 18th century: the blue palette of colors that portrays biblical and hagiographic narratives. On a white surface, the indigo and aniseed tones look like porcelain and convey an image of even more refinement for the environment.

Save this picture!
Portuguese Tiles: Brief History and Contemporary Applications - Image 17 of 19
Galeotas House / Appleton & Domingos. Image: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The prominence of the Portuguese tile increased even more as time passed by. It then began to change the experience in the public space by spreading across panels in the city, in the second half of the 20th century, along with the concept of Public Art.

Save this picture!
Portuguese Tiles: Brief History and Contemporary Applications - Image 6 of 19
Adaptive Reuse of the Palacete da Quinta do Bom Pastor / Nuno Valentin. Image: © João Ferrand

With the weight of their heritage wealth, Portuguese tiles still have great influence and are incorporated into the country's contemporary architecture. Artists and architects seek new ways to introduce the element in their works, avoiding its musealization and in a constant dialogue with the past.

Save this picture!
Portuguese Tiles: Brief History and Contemporary Applications - Image 9 of 19
ZERO Box Lodge / Gonçalo Queirós Carvalho Architecto. Image: © Tiago Casanova
Save this picture!
Portuguese Tiles: Brief History and Contemporary Applications - Image 14 of 19
Casa da Música / OMA. Image: © Philippe Ruault

Besides the traditional uses, it is possible to find examples in which the tile appears as an inspiration to reinterpret the Lusitanian imaginary in other ways: from tapestry to new, created patterns that mix different materials and play with light and shadow.

Save this picture!
Portuguese Tiles: Brief History and Contemporary Applications - Image 11 of 19
House in Ovar / Nelson Resende. Image: © João Morgado
Save this picture!
Portuguese Tiles: Brief History and Contemporary Applications - Image 10 of 19
ZERO Box Lodge / Gonçalo Queirós Carvalho Architecto. Image: © Tiago Casanova

If we think of the tile as a ceramic piece, it is still possible to find several examples that do not explore motives to expose a narrative. They are linked to a geometric rigor that can be monochromatic or that creates different patterns and rhythms that move the eye through the work. In this sense, its material texture is still present, but new colors and ways of introducing the element into space appear.

Save this picture!
Portuguese Tiles: Brief History and Contemporary Applications - Image 19 of 19
Where Is The Toilet, Please? / M2.senos. Image: © Nelson Garrido
Save this picture!
Portuguese Tiles: Brief History and Contemporary Applications - Image 7 of 19
MAAT / AL_A. Image: © Francisco Nogueira

Reference: Portuguese Tile: World Heritage. GlazeArch2015. International Conference - Glazed Ceramics in Architectural Heritage.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Victor Delaqua
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Delaqua, Victor. "Portuguese Tiles: Brief History and Contemporary Applications" [Azulejos portugueses: breve história e aplicações contemporâneas] 09 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/997432/portuguese-tiles-brief-history-and-contemporary-applications> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags