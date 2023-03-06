Submit a Project Advertise
  Habitable Module IWI / Juan Ruiz + Amelia Tapia

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Small Scale
Quito, Ecuador
  • Architects: Juan Ruiz, Amelia Tapia
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  9
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs :JAG studio, Joel Heim
  • Lead Architects : Juan Ruiz, Amelia Tapia
Exploded axo
Text description provided by the architects. IWI is an architectural project that offers the user a living space that adapts to their lifestyle. It is a product developed and patented in Ecuador by the architects Juan Ruiz and Amelia Tapia. The living space is built in wood by means of digital production cut by numerical control (CNC milling), creating an industrialized product that allows its universality, mass production, and easy assembly and disassembly.

Diagram - extension and compression
Diagram - uses
The space is extended or compressed, depending on the needs of the user. When compressed, it behaves like a piece of furniture or a shelf. When extended, it becomes a living space that contains everything necessary to fulfill its different functions, such as office/work office, yoga studio, relaxation space, workshop, meeting room, guest room, etc. It allows flexibility of use both inside, and the use of outdoor space (by compressing it), being respectful of the environment.

Plans and sections
The architects experiment with minimal space but equipped and designed to the millimeter so that each experience is unique and comfortable. Through two modules connected by a folding structure, the space is modified by compressing or decompressing it. The rear module is made up of a "furniture" with everything necessary for the use of the space, chairs, tables, drawers, shelves, etc. In addition, it contains all the facilities that each use determines, such as a sink, lighting, electrical outlets, electrical switches, etc. IWI allows its use “On grid” or “off grid”, depending on where it is located. The front module is the entrance to the space and slides on wheels, displaying the "accordion" type structure, which is covered with a textile.

Interior view
In this specific case, IWI sits on a terrace in the north of Quito, facing west, with views of the slopes of the Pichincha volcano. Its specific use is study or workplace. The space has everything necessary for a workplace for two people. The rear module, a container for the facilities and necessary furniture, is designed to the millimeter so that it houses all the elements necessary for its function. This ̈furniture ̈ contains two tables and two chairs, space for a printer, drawers, a shelf, and also a cafeteria space with a hidden sink. It also includes electrical and water installations, ready to connect to the existing network.

Diagram - Assembly
The terrace space is not lost, it is transformed, giving exterior space or interior space depending on the activity that is carried out. The cabin can be fully extended, having a space for 2-4 people. It can be extended to half, leaving outdoor space for any other outdoor activities, or it can be completely closed and use all the outdoor space.

Isometric
Quito, Ecuador

Juan Ruiz - Amelia Tapia
