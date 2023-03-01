Populous Unveils Design for the Indy Eleven Stadium in Indianapolis, US

US-based architecture firm Populous has unveiled the design of a new multipurpose stadium in Indianapolis, US, planned to serve as the new home for the Indy Eleven professional soccer team. The 20,000-seat arena is situated in the center of the Eleven Park neighborhood development, set to transform the city’s southwest quadrant by introducing office spaces, residential units, retail spaces, parking garages, and amenities such as restaurants, a hotel, and green spaces.

The stadium, designed by Populous as the leading design team and Browning Day as the architect of record, aims to create an enjoyable experience for the fans. The west side of the building offers a wide array of amenities, such as field club seating on pitch level surrounding the team benches, party suites, and a terrace club above. The stadium’s north end offers seating for 2,400 supporters in a steep safe-standing section. On the south side, a taproom provides a game day club atmosphere for 700 fans, complete with a viewing terrace. Spaces for nongame day events are also accommodated in this area.

The exterior of the area is clad in a dynamic, color-changing LED façade to create an engaging presence within the development. The project also features several outdoor amenities to engage the local community. A public plaza activates the area and creates opportunities for various community events. The development also introduces a 4,000-seat music and entertainment venue, rooftop bars, and a riverfront leisure area connecting Eleven Park to downtown Indianapolis. The arena is scheduled to start construction in May 2023 and is expected to be completed by 2025.

A world-class stadium is designed as a true destination, a reflection of its community, and a catalyst for growth in the area. This is our mission with the new stadium for Indy Eleven. The stadium will anchor Eleven Park, providing a home for Indy Eleven that creates new and tailored experiences for Indianapolis fans in a venue designed with the innovation and aspirations of a great global soccer venue. - Phil Kolbo, a principal at Populous

Recently Populous has been chosen as the architect for a new multi-use, climate-neutral event arena in Munich, Germany. The 20,000-capacity venue aims to achieve carbon neutrality through lifecycle-based planning that reduces the carbon footprint during construction and climate-positive management during the operating phase. The same architecture office plans to build a 65,000-seat stadium in the state of Nuevo León, Mexico, which is planned to be completed by 2025.