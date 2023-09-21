Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Office Buildings
Berlin, Germany
  Architects: toi toi toi creative studio
  Year:  2022
  Photographs
    Photographs: Koy + Winkel Fotografie
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Wilkhahn, Buzzispace, Lapalma, TYLKO, Viccarbe, +Halle, BLASTATION, Brunner, COALLESSE, Charlie Crane, Cornilleau, DEVORM, Emko, Enea, Eternit, George and Willy Studio, HAY, HEM, Herman Miller, KOENIG-NEURATH, +19
Contentful Workplace / toi toi toi creative studio - Interior Photography, Chair
© Koy + Winkel Fotografie

Text description provided by the architects. toi toi toi creative studio (T3) researches, designs, and delivers feel-good spaces. This ethos was  applied to the 8,215 sq.m interior for Berlin's software company Contentful. The imminent return  of employees after the corona pandemic required rethinking the work environment. T3's vision  was to design human-centric, agile spaces of a new standard. At the outset, a design committee was established with representatives from each Contentful  department, enabling employees to participate fully in the transformation. The result is a space  with human interaction at its core.  ‘Contentfulers’ start their day with end-of trip-facilities such as underground-bike parking,  showers, a fitness room, and custom-designed smart lockers situated throughout the interior. For  a bit of fun, individually programmed speakers in the custom-designed gender-neutral  washrooms make every trip to the loo a different musical experience.

Contentful Workplace / toi toi toi creative studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Chair
© Koy + Winkel Fotografie

The workplace houses a variety of adaptable spaces for both social interaction and  productivity. An open-concept cafeteria and event space provides diversity, along with flexible  meeting rooms varying in size, design, and layout. A large outdoor terrace with employee  gardens brings continuity to the organic interiors, integrating plant life at every level. To help you find your way, T3 co-designed and developed a fully customized wayfinding system.  Navigating the five floors required innovations like custom 3D icons highlighting tea kitchens,  washrooms, lockers, meeting rooms, and collaboration zones. The workplace supports neurodiversity and inclusivity with multidirectional dimmable lighting,  automated sunshades, phone booths, ergonomic height-adjustable workstations, and Zoom  interactive screens in all team rooms. Quiet to loud zones, and the application of acoustic  treatments, help balance functionality with open and closed workspaces.

Contentful Workplace / toi toi toi creative studio - Table
© Koy + Winkel Fotografie

Other features for well-being entail custom-designed chromotherapy nap pods, prayer/ meditation rooms (including a dedicated ablution room), a library, and a music-making station  for creativity. A child-friendly zone with an adjacent private room for feeding and changing also  provides retreat time for parents. Foremost, the project emphasizes economic conscientiousness by supporting local suppliers,  craftspeople, and startups committed to sustainable practices. The cafe flooring is a biopolymer  with recycled fish nets from the North Sea. The acoustic ceiling spray in the workshop is made  from recycled denim—cradle-to-cradle certified. Selected fabrics are made from renewable  raw materials, or recycled post-consumer polyester and acoustic wall panels are sourced from  100% recycled plastic bottles. Furniture and lighting from the previous Contentful workplace are  repurposed; weaved seamlessly into the new environment. Embraced by its returning community, Contentful is ultimately a success story; designed to be  flexible, easy to explore, and adaptable to the way people want to work.

Contentful Workplace / toi toi toi creative studio - Interior Photography
© Koy + Winkel Fotografie

Cite: "Contentful Workplace / toi toi toi creative studio" 21 Sep 2023.

