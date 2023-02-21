The Uruguay Pavilion at the Venice Biennale 2023 Tackles Future Scenarios of a Forestry Law

Save this picture! Vista aérea de Venecia, Italia. Imagen de Lukas Kastner. Image via Shutterstock

The proposal "EN OPERA. Future Scenarios of a Young Forestry Law" by INST/MAPA + Carlos Casacuberta has been selected to represent Uruguay at the 18th International Architecture Exhibition of the Venice Biennale, to be held from May 20th to November 26th, 2023.

Through the National Institute of Visual Arts and the Department of Internationalization of Culture, the National Directorate of Culture is in charge of organizing the exhibitions representing Uruguay at the Venice Architecture Biennale, together with the Faculty of Architecture, Design, and Urbanism of the Universidad de la República and the Faculty of Architecture of ORT Uruguay University. In addition to Brazil and Venezuela, Uruguay is one of the three Latin American countries with its own pavilion in the Il Giardini, also known as the Gardens of the Biennale.

"EN OPERA. Future Scenarios of a Young Forestry Law" is presented understanding the "Forestry Law" as an ecosystemic assemblage that is under construction and that is capable of opening a dialogue with different spatialities and territorialities, making possible multiple scenarios that place the country at the level of a laboratory of wooden futures. The selected proposal proposes to establish alliances between disciplines and practices such as music, visual culture, and architecture where there is no collaboration between them or, in fact, should be more recurrent.

Inside the pavilion, a multi-authored opera will be exhibited as the centerpiece of the project, where, as its authors state, "the avatar of a law anxious to be heeded, visuals based on models of the spatialities of wood in Uruguay and musical irruptions that introduce the visions of a new generation of Afro-Uruguayan artists" will converge. In addition, the opera will be complemented with other devices such as a catalog/logbook to deepen on certain topics if desired and activities/laboratory in Uruguay seeking to give a wider scope to the debate and future views.

The jury, made up of Leonardo Noguez, chosen by the National Commission of Visual Arts; Luis Oreggioni for the School of Architecture and Urbanism of the Universidad de la República; Guillermo Lockhart for the School of Architecture of the Universidad ORT; Marcelo Danza, a member chosen by the contestants residing in Uruguay and Alejandra Celedón as international jury, stated that "the proposal is direct and solid from its theoretical arguments. The approach to a global and local current issue is valued, problematizing its meanings with a strong relation to the spatial dimensions at different scales. The local impact is highlighted through the construction of the contents. The approach accompanies the Biennial's curatorial proposal and makes it possible to trigger discussions and reflections around a challenging topic for the discipline and the country."