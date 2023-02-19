Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. India
  5. MSAP Architecture & Design School / The Purple Ink Studio

MSAP Architecture & Design School / The Purple Ink Studio

Save
MSAP Architecture & Design School / The Purple Ink Studio

MSAP Architecture & Design School / The Purple Ink Studio - Exterior PhotographyMSAP Architecture & Design School / The Purple Ink Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair, BeamMSAP Architecture & Design School / The Purple Ink Studio - Exterior Photography, WindowsMSAP Architecture & Design School / The Purple Ink Studio - Exterior Photography, CityscapeMSAP Architecture & Design School / The Purple Ink Studio - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
University
Manipal, India
  • Principal Landscape Architect : Aditi Pai
  • Project Team : Samruddhi Shimpi, Anareen Reynolds, Arpita Pai, Sujith Kamath, Jaikumar, Manvi Gupta
  • City : Manipal
  • Country : India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
MSAP Architecture & Design School / The Purple Ink Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Suryan // Dang

Text description provided by the architects. The New Architecture & Design campus for MAHE was built on a dense contoured land of 3.9 acres with a vision to create interwoven and fluid spaces. The campus is planned for 1200 students from the field of Architecture, Design, and Fashion. Located in the coastal town of Manipal in Karnataka, mother ship of Manipal Academy of Higher Education Institutes. The city is bustling with vibrant campus life and students coming from different parts of the world. A subset of the existing facility which already held strong roots in the existing system with an avant-garde vision offered a mold to a design philosophy that is innovative yet sensitive. The design originated from the strong topographical site- context. The site had a major slope of 18m towards the South-East side at a mere distance of 100m, facing the valley. Working with a 10mx10m grid, the building blocks were stepped down to have undisturbed views of the valley while also respecting the existing contours.

Save this picture!
MSAP Architecture & Design School / The Purple Ink Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Suryan // Dang
Save this picture!
MSAP Architecture & Design School / The Purple Ink Studio - Image 26 of 36
Diagram
Save this picture!
MSAP Architecture & Design School / The Purple Ink Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Suryan // Dang

The design program was divided into four blocks placed across the site. Wind direction being the important factor in the orientation of the blocks, the placement was planned around a central open space. The central court became an informal stepped forum encouraging an open-ended space for faculty-student interaction. The circulation is thus planned around it with meandering staircases connecting the terraces at various levels capturing panoramic views of the valley. Design studios planned on the top-most level were extended into a stepped court/terrace. The terraces worked like interactive pockets which were deliberately kept open to the sky. Visual connectivity from the corridor staircases formed a dynamic relief and visual access of peers, mitigating the connection between the two.

Save this picture!
MSAP Architecture & Design School / The Purple Ink Studio - Exterior Photography
© Suryan // Dang
Save this picture!
MSAP Architecture & Design School / The Purple Ink Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Suryan // Dang
Save this picture!
MSAP Architecture & Design School / The Purple Ink Studio - Image 30 of 36
Plan - Upper Ground Floor
Save this picture!
MSAP Architecture & Design School / The Purple Ink Studio - Interior Photography
© Suryan // Dang

The design brief to have an emblematic entrance was planned to be a spatial continuum. The fluidic form also served as undulating steps leading toward the auditorium and administrative spaces. Inspirations were sought from the conspicuous Old Temple that is prominent in the city. The complexity of the structure was broken into several construction processes a synergy of RCC & ferrocement to achieve the complex form twisted to reveal the entries. Flowing rhythmic brick waves continuing the façade gave a new identity to the campus. The subtle play of organic forms continues at the entrance to introduce a new dimension to the access level.

Save this picture!
MSAP Architecture & Design School / The Purple Ink Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Suryan // Dang
Save this picture!
MSAP Architecture & Design School / The Purple Ink Studio - Image 33 of 36
Section 01
Save this picture!
MSAP Architecture & Design School / The Purple Ink Studio - Exterior Photography
© Suryan // Dang
Save this picture!
MSAP Architecture & Design School / The Purple Ink Studio - Image 35 of 36
Diagram

The material palette is utilitarian with an emphasis on the maintenance aspect of the campus while also being true to its form. Building materials and cultural nuances are always kept in mind and have undergone many interpretations. As one moves through the l spaces a new experience unfolds with the proportioned harmony of forms bounded around nature, encouraging a dialogue between the two.

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Manipal School of Architecture and Planning, MIT Inside Rd, Eshwar Nagar, Manipal, Karnataka 576104, India

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
The Purple Ink Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityIndia
Cite: "MSAP Architecture & Design School / The Purple Ink Studio" 19 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/996681/msap-architecture-and-design-school-the-purple-ink-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags