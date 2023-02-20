Brazilian Houses: Different Functions for the Backyard

Save this picture! Casa Alegre / RAWI Arquitetura + Design - 4. Image © Juliana Deeke

In tropical countries like Brazil, external areas are highly valued in residential projects. The backyards are used differently and configured according to the architectural project. Whether large or small, landscaped, with a pool, or equipped with other features, Brazilian families seek to make the most of their outdoor areas when possible.

Traditionally, backyards have two main functions: recreation and maintenance. On the one hand, some activities are culturally done outdoors, such as washing and drying clothes, cleaning and repairing objects and equipment, and taking care of the garden or pets. At the same time, taking advantage of sunny days and the natural breeze to rest, have fun and chat with family or friends are also outdoor activities.

Many contemporary architectural projects appropriate this practice of using external areas and have been expanding and exploring it beyond traditional backyards. Nowadays, we see in projects a variety of spatial configurations and uses and functions, adapting architecture to the families’ routine. In the project selection below, it is possible to check inspirations for setting up external areas and their varied uses in Brazilian projects.

Save this picture! House in Indiana Street / VD Arquitetura. Image © Pedro Napolitano Prata

The configuration of outdoor spaces varies from situation to situation as it responds to the conditions of topography, context, sunlight and the project needs. Its definition depends directly on the construction deployment on the lot, and its use is related to the other rooms of the house more directly or indirectly. More or less integrated with the closed spaces, outdoor areas can be spacious, compact, intimate, landscaped, covered, and even underground or elevated.

Save this picture! Casa Alegre / RAWI Arquitetura + Design - 4. Image © Juliana Deeke

The uses depend on each family's routine. Over time, backyards were transformed from support areas for home maintenance, with tanks, laundries and clotheslines, to increasingly sophisticated leisure spaces. In response to the different Brazilian regions’ climates, the uses can vary from swimming pools and solariums to bonfires, barbecues and living or dining rooms.

