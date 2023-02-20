Submit a Project Advertise
World
  Brazilian Houses: Different Functions for the Backyard

Brazilian Houses: Different Functions for the Backyard

Brazilian Houses: Different Functions for the Backyard
  • Written by | Translated by Diogo Simões

In tropical countries like Brazil, external areas are highly valued in residential projects. The backyards are used differently and configured according to the architectural project. Whether large or small, landscaped, with a pool, or equipped with other features, Brazilian families seek to make the most of their outdoor areas when possible.

Brazilian Houses: Different Functions for the Backyard - Image 2 of 18Brazilian Houses: Different Functions for the Backyard - Image 3 of 18Brazilian Houses: Different Functions for the Backyard - Image 4 of 18Brazilian Houses: Different Functions for the Backyard - Image 5 of 18

Traditionally, backyards have two main functions: recreation and maintenance. On the one hand, some activities are culturally done outdoors, such as washing and drying clothes, cleaning and repairing objects and equipment, and taking care of the garden or pets. At the same time, taking advantage of sunny days and the natural breeze to rest, have fun and chat with family or friends are also outdoor activities.

Many contemporary architectural projects appropriate this practice of using external areas and have been expanding and exploring it beyond traditional backyards. Nowadays, we see in projects a variety of spatial configurations and uses and functions, adapting architecture to the families’ routine. In the project selection below, it is possible to check inspirations for setting up external areas and their varied uses in Brazilian projects.

Brazilian Houses: Different Functions for the Backyard - Image 14 of 18
House in Indiana Street / VD Arquitetura. Image © Pedro Napolitano Prata

The configuration of outdoor spaces varies from situation to situation as it responds to the conditions of topography, context, sunlight and the project needs. Its definition depends directly on the construction deployment on the lot, and its use is related to the other rooms of the house more directly or indirectly. More or less integrated with the closed spaces, outdoor areas can be spacious, compact, intimate, landscaped, covered, and even underground or elevated.

Cabana de Madeira / Macro Arquitetos

Brazilian Houses: Different Functions for the Backyard - Image 13 of 18
Cabana de Madeira / Macro Arquitetos. Image © Renado Navarro

Galeria House / BLOCO Arquitetos

Brazilian Houses: Different Functions for the Backyard - Image 8 of 18
Galeria House / BLOCO Arquitetos - 9. Image © Joana França

São José do Barreiro House / Vão

Brazilian Houses: Different Functions for the Backyard - Image 9 of 18
São José do Barreiro House / Vão - 9. Image © Javier Agustin Rojas

Curupaiti House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

Brazilian Houses: Different Functions for the Backyard - Image 7 of 18
Curupaiti House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados. Image © Pedro Kok

Casa Alegre / RAWI Arquitetura + Design

Brazilian Houses: Different Functions for the Backyard - Image 18 of 18
Casa Alegre / RAWI Arquitetura + Design - 4. Image © Juliana Deeke

MF House / Basiches Arquitetos Associados

Brazilian Houses: Different Functions for the Backyard - Image 10 of 18
MF House / Basiches Arquitetos Associados - 4. Image © Fran Parente

Rainforest House / Arena Arquitetura

Brazilian Houses: Different Functions for the Backyard - Image 17 of 18
Rainforest House / Arena Arquitetura. Image © Joana França

The uses depend on each family's routine. Over time, backyards were transformed from support areas for home maintenance, with tanks, laundries and clotheslines, to increasingly sophisticated leisure spaces. In response to the different Brazilian regions’ climates, the uses can vary from swimming pools and solariums to bonfires, barbecues and living or dining rooms.

Jardim das Bandeiras House / Nitsche Arquitetos

Brazilian Houses: Different Functions for the Backyard - Image 6 of 18
Jardim das Bandeiras House / Nitsche Arquitetos. Image © André Scarpa

House in Aldeia da Serra / SPBR Arquitetos + MMBB Arquitetos

Brazilian Houses: Different Functions for the Backyard - Image 12 of 18
House in Aldeia da Serra / SPBR Arquitetos + MMBB Arquitetos. Image © Nelson Kon

Georgia House / ARKITITO Arquitetura

Brazilian Houses: Different Functions for the Backyard - Image 2 of 18
Georgia House / ARKITITO Arquitetura - 1. Image © Fran Parente

Residência Brauninhas / Pablo Lanza Arquitetura

Brazilian Houses: Different Functions for the Backyard - Image 4 of 18
Residência Brauninhas / Pablo Lanza Arquitetura - 23. Image © André Moratti

House in Indiana Street / VD Arquitetura

Brazilian Houses: Different Functions for the Backyard - Image 16 of 18
House in Indiana Street / VD Arquitetura. Image © Pedro Napolitano Prata

House in Correas / Rodrigo Simão Arquitetura

Brazilian Houses: Different Functions for the Backyard - Image 3 of 18
House in Correas / Rodrigo Simão Arquitetura - 36. Image © André Nazareth

Maria Rosa House / VAGA

Brazilian Houses: Different Functions for the Backyard - Image 5 of 18
Maria Rosa House / VAGA - 2. Image © Carolina Lacaz

Vila Madalena Office / LCAC Arquitetura

Brazilian Houses: Different Functions for the Backyard - Image 15 of 18
Vila Madalena Office / LCAC Arquitetura. Image © Guilherme Pucci

Cerrado House / Vazio S/A

Brazilian Houses: Different Functions for the Backyard - Image 11 of 18
Cerrado House / Vazio S/A. Image © Gabriel Castro / Reverbo

Cite: Martino, Giovana. "Brazilian Houses: Different Functions for the Backyard" [Casas brasileiras: diferentes usos e funções para o quintal] 20 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/996566/brazilian-houses-different-functions-for-the-backyard> ISSN 0719-8884

