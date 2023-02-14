Submit a Project Advertise
Houses
La Calera, Argentina
  • Architects: Gastón Sironi, Valentina Machado
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  2799 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Javier Agustín Rojas
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  ANODAL, Carot carpinteria, Hormigones Federico, Molla carpinteria, Patagonia Flooring, Sanitarios FV, ferrum
  • Lead Architects : Gastón Sironi, Valentina Machado
MP House / Gastón Sironi + Valentina Machado - Exterior Photography, Coast
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in La Calera, at the foot of the Cordoba mountains, about 10 km from the capital city, formerly a satellite city, now absorbed by the urban sprawl of Córdoba. The topography defines the proposal and the house is part of the landscape, it is located in the highest sector of the area with excellent views of the city, the large mountains, and the west.

MP House / Gastón Sironi + Valentina Machado - Exterior Photography
© Javier Agustín Rojas
MP House / Gastón Sironi + Valentina Machado - Image 23 of 23
Axonometric
MP House / Gastón Sironi + Valentina Machado - Exterior Photography
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Endowed with condensed vegetation, the plan aims to preserve what exists. Its displacement accompanies the slope and the patios open to the mountain environment and contains it, the intermediate space is considered a mediator in the exterior-interior relationship.

MP House / Gastón Sironi + Valentina Machado - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade
© Javier Agustín Rojas
MP House / Gastón Sironi + Valentina Machado - Image 20 of 23
Plan - 1st floor
MP House / Gastón Sironi + Valentina Machado - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Javier Agustín Rojas

The material that defines the house is decisive, not only to respond to its structural demand but also to blend the house into the horizon. It was decided to use it for both partitions and exposed concrete slabs that maintain an empathic relationship with the context.

MP House / Gastón Sironi + Valentina Machado - Exterior Photography
© Javier Agustín Rojas
MP House / Gastón Sironi + Valentina Machado - Image 21 of 23
Section AA
MP House / Gastón Sironi + Valentina Machado - Interior Photography
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Taking into account the excellent views of the city, it was decided that all the served rooms of the house have this orientation. The service areas resolve the encounter between the house and the mountain. Both volumes have anterior and posterior transition spaces, thus generating flexibility and continuity in all use environments. The terrace on the private volume is support and expansion the social area.

MP House / Gastón Sironi + Valentina Machado - Exterior Photography
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Gastón Sironi
Office
Valentina Machado
Office

Cite: "MP House / Gastón Sironi + Valentina Machado" [Casa MP / Gastón Sironi + Valentina Machado] 14 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/996352/mp-house-gaston-sironi-plus-valentina-machado> ISSN 0719-8884

