Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. First Prize Awarded to Opus Architecture & Simon Mahringer for the Science Museum in Oulu, Finland

First Prize Awarded to Opus Architecture & Simon Mahringer for the Science Museum in Oulu, Finland

Save
First Prize Awarded to Opus Architecture & Simon Mahringer for the Science Museum in Oulu, Finland

Opus Architecture & Simon Mahringer have just been awarded first prize in an open competition for the new museum and science center in Oulu, Finland. The competition was held in 2022, and the winners were announced on January 12th, 2023, chosen from a total of 95 proposals. The building is situated in the coastal city of Oulu, right at the center of the Myllytulli area, where the current science center Tietomaa is located. The new proposal will house the current science center and the facilities of the Oulu Art Museum.

First Prize Awarded to Opus Architecture & Simon Mahringer for the Science Museum in Oulu, Finland - Image 2 of 7First Prize Awarded to Opus Architecture & Simon Mahringer for the Science Museum in Oulu, Finland - Image 3 of 7First Prize Awarded to Opus Architecture & Simon Mahringer for the Science Museum in Oulu, Finland - Image 4 of 7First Prize Awarded to Opus Architecture & Simon Mahringer for the Science Museum in Oulu, Finland - Image 5 of 7First Prize Awarded to Opus Architecture & Simon Mahringer for the Science Museum in Oulu, Finland - More Images+ 2

The new building will be an extension of the existing historic power station, joined to form a new museum and a science center. The building is situated in the coastal city of Oulu, right at the center of the Myllytulli area. The building will host exhibition spaces, event spaces, a restaurant, a workshop, and office spaces for all employees and the public. The newly introduced program will occupy both the existing power station as well as the newly built extension.

Save this picture!
First Prize Awarded to Opus Architecture & Simon Mahringer for the Science Museum in Oulu, Finland - Image 2 of 7
Courtesy of OPUS Architecture & Simon Mahringer

Centered around the historic building, the design ensures it blends in with the surrounding urban fabric rather than standing out as a monument. The new building takes into account the existing housing blocks around the site and the current entry points to the site. The past is integrated into the future through the program, use, circulation, and architectural gestures. The project is a representation of embracing the past in real-time, reconnecting it as part of a new whole, and adding to the layering of everyday life. 

Related Article

Alvar Aalto’s Silo to be Transformed into Research Centre Promoting Architectural Preservation in Oulu, Finland

The two-building extension is joined to the power station through a loggia or outdoor gallery. This architectural feature is made to synchronize the two buildings in totality. A new tower will be built to anchor the two buildings and ease the shift between the new and the old. This gives the viewer freedom to circulate between the historic building and the two new enclosures. These extensions are brick volumes that contain the main exhibition spaces that can change according to the program's needs. 

Save this picture!
First Prize Awarded to Opus Architecture & Simon Mahringer for the Science Museum in Oulu, Finland - Image 3 of 7
Courtesy of OPUS Architecture & Simon Mahringer
Save this picture!
First Prize Awarded to Opus Architecture & Simon Mahringer for the Science Museum in Oulu, Finland - Image 4 of 7
Courtesy of OPUS Architecture & Simon Mahringer

As a community center in the heart of the city, the design aims to pull the past into the present. The existing power station is not only admired but becomes an integral part of a new whole that is in use daily. The building aims to learn, grow, and extend through a reverence of the past. The building is set to be completed in the summer of 2026, making Oulu the cultural capital of the country.

Save this picture!
First Prize Awarded to Opus Architecture & Simon Mahringer for the Science Museum in Oulu, Finland - Image 5 of 7
Courtesy of OPUS Architecture & Simon Mahringer

There is an impactful effort in Finland, backed by the Finish Association of Architects, towards preserving the unique architectural heritage of the country. The most recent re-use example is Alvar Aalto’s silos, meant to be transformed into a research center encouraging architectural conservation. Similarly, the famous Rock Church of Helsinki is a modernist church built into solid stone and embedded right into the landscape. These are just some examples of the many efforts to preserve and re-activate the very fabric and heritage of the country.

 

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Nour Fakharany
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Nour Fakharany. "First Prize Awarded to Opus Architecture & Simon Mahringer for the Science Museum in Oulu, Finland" 17 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/995951/first-prize-awarded-to-opus-architecture-and-simon-mahringer-for-the-science-museum-in-oulu-finland> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags