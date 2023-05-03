360-degree Cameras for Realistic Architectural Documentation

While most architectural critics and theorists agree that architecture can only really be learned on site –by experiencing its volumes, textures, sounds and smells– hardly anyone would have the time and resources to see all the projects they would like to in person. Ways of documenting a building or a city have aroused the curiosity of painters, photographers and artists throughout history. From the traditional classical portrait with perfectly adjusted proportions to disruptive forms such as Michael Wesely's long exposure images, Heinz Emigholz's experimental film set, or Tuca Vieira's Photographic Atlas of the city of São Paulo, there are myriad ways to portray the built environment. 360° cameras bring yet another set of possibilities to documenting architecture and urban scenes. We spoke to Romullo Fontenelle, architect and architectural photographer, who tested the new RICOH THETA X 360° camera and provided an account of how this technology can improve the efficiency and precision of his design processes.

Commonly used in fields such as architecture, construction, real estate, immersive virtual reality recordings and mapping, a 360° camera can capture panoramic images or videos, allowing a complete view of the surrounding environment. The images can be viewed through virtual reality software or on a flat screen, allowing the user to interact and explore the entire captured scene.



But choosing the right camera is imperative. RICOH THETA X, produced by Tokyo-based manufacturer RICOH, is a compact, portable (170 grams) and easy-to-use device that can capture 360-degree photos and videos. The camera has two Fisheye lenses and two 12-megapixel sensors to provide high-quality images and videos. A distinguishing feature of this model is the LCD touch panel, which allows the user to quickly check the images and access the menus. Even without a memory card, the camera can store more than 10,000 pictures in 5K (5504 × 2752, approx. 15 megapixels) or more than 4,000 pictures in 11K (11008 × 5504, approx. 60 megapixels), or 2 hours of 4K footage at 30 fps.

As an architect and photographer, Romullo always welcomes new means of recording and representing spaces. With 360° cameras, he has access to new aesthetic possibilities for documenting architecture and urban scenes. For his architectural work, he is often inspired by his everyday surroundings, such as the striking urban landscape of São Paulo. By capturing scenes that inspire him in 360-degrees, he is able to revisit those photos for design inspiration.

The case of 360° images and videos is particularly exciting because it offers a means of simulating complete immersion in the recorded space. Through the screen –or, better yet, a virtual reality goggle– we can immerse ourselves in another space that allows for a slightly more direct relationship between viewer and architecture.

Romullo tested the RICOH THETA X on a tour of downtown São Paulo, where the photographer is based, and captured images that portray the harshness and unobvious beauty of South America’s most populous city in a new way. Starting with a visit to the Minhocão, a highway that cuts through the city's urban landscape and is appropriated by people on weekends and holidays, the images show the contrast between the heavy infrastructure, the built landscape and a clear summer sky.

The tour continues on through important points of a (unusually) empty and calm city center, passing through the Arts Square, designed by Brasil Arquitetura; the Municipal Theater designed by architect Ramos de Azevedo, inspired by the Paris Opera; Viaduto do Chá; Praça do Patriarca, designed by Paulo Mendes da Rocha; and the famous Altino Arantes building (current Farol Santander).

From the urban point of view, I’m particularly interested in tools that allow me to break with the flatness of traditional photography. Video is the most common way to add one more dimension —time— to the image, but it is not the only way. The interaction allowed by 360º cameras is another way to do so, expanding the image and bringing the viewer closer to the actual experience of space. Another very useful feature of this camera (in cases of more commercial, interior design projects) is the possibility to create before and after shots of a refurbishment project, for instance. Working closely with architects and firms, I can visit the sites before they are renovated, and then after the project is finished, creating a comprehensive documentation of the design process and implementation.

According to Romullo, "the main difference of 360º images from conventional photographs is in the framing –or at least traditional framing. Of course, the photographer must make some key decisions –where to take the photo from, camera position, lighting type– but with 360º photography, the framing is decided by the viewer instead of the photographer.” He adds that this format allows for greater interactivity, sometimes mobilizing the spectator's entire body, if a virtual reality device is used.

In this sense, some unusual decisions may emerge, as was the case with the photograph of an iconic residential building in São Paulo: Oscar Niemeyer's Copan. With a height of 115 meters, Copan is one of the largest reinforced concrete buildings in Brazil and is known for its winding form and the elegant curves of its façade. Usually photographed from afar or from drones and helicopters, the photographer sought a different approach:

For this photographic series, I walked 10 kilometers in downtown São Paulo trying to document iconic architecture and urban sites from unique perspectives, and that was my intention behind the photo of Copan. While most images of Copan showcase the building from above as part of the city’s beautiful skyline, my photo shows it from the ground in an alley within the block — an uncommon view from a place that is actually traversed everyday by hundreds or thousands of people that usually don’t look up to see the building.

With all these features, THETA X also offers designers an effective way to examine and visualize spaces, providing valuable insights for more efficient design processes. Projects can be documented in all their dimensions, from pre-build to construction, allowing for a more precise workflow. It can also be used to capture the environment and context of a construction site, or to create virtual tours of an urban, exterior or interior space, helping clients to properly explore the site in a realistic way before, during and after its built. This can help facilitate the decision-making process and inform choices about materials, colors, spaces, and other design elements. ”I was able to easily install it outdoors and indoors, and could even capture the same space at different times of the day," adds Romullo.

In addition to the in-camera application, the mobile and computer apps are also very simple and intuitive, with a library of useful tutorials to enhance the user experience and answer questions about the equipment. RICOH THETA also offers a proprietary virtual tour platform, RICOH360 Tours, which allows architects and design professionals to easily create professional-quality virtual tours and videos of their projects.





As Romullo concludes, "the camera is lightweight and easy to use, and we can shoot a photo by just pushing the center button of the camera body. In addition to providing good image quality, it allows design professionals to explore the real space of architecture and city realistically, and often from a unique perspective."

