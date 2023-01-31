Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Vietnam
  5. Urban Farming Office / VTN Architects

Urban Farming Office / VTN Architects

Save
Urban Farming Office / VTN Architects

Urban Farming Office / VTN Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, BeamUrban Farming Office / VTN Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Table, BeamUrban Farming Office / VTN Architects - Exterior Photography, Glass, FacadeUrban Farming Office / VTN Architects - Exterior PhotographyUrban Farming Office / VTN Architects - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices, Office Buildings
Vietnam
  • Architects: VTN Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1386
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Hiroyuki Oki
  • Principal Architects : Vo Trong Nghia
  • Design Team : Nobuhiro Inudo, Tran Vo Kien, Le Viet Minh Quoc, Nguyen Tat Dat
  • Client : VTN Architects (Vo Trong Nghia Architects)
  • Country : Vietnam
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Urban Farming Office / VTN Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© Hiroyuki Oki

Text description provided by the architects. Under rapid urbanization, cities in Vietnam have diverged far from their origins as sprawling tropical forests. The lack of green causes various social problems such as air pollution due to the over-abundance of motorbikes, air pollution, flood, and the heat island effect. In this context, new generations in urban areas are losing their connection with nature. Moreover, the country is facing changes as it moves to a manufacturing-based economy, taking its toll on the environment. Increased droughts, floods, and salinization jeopardize food supplies.

Save this picture!
Urban Farming Office / VTN Architects - Interior Photography, Chair
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
Urban Farming Office / VTN Architects - Image 27 of 33
Plan - 1st Floor
Save this picture!
Urban Farming Office / VTN Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Table, Beam
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
Urban Farming Office / VTN Architects - Image 30 of 33
Plan - 4th Floor
Save this picture!
Urban Farming Office / VTN Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Beam
© Hiroyuki Oki

“Urban Farming Office", is an effort to change this situation. The aim of the project is to return green space to the city and promote safe food production. Located in a newly developed area in Ho Chi Minh City, the office project demonstrates the possibility of vertical urban farming. Its facade consists of hung planter boxes with various local vegetation, allowing them to obtain sufficient sunlight. This green approach will provide safe food and a comfortable environment with minimum energy consumption, contributing to the sustainable future of the city.

Save this picture!
Urban Farming Office / VTN Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
Urban Farming Office / VTN Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Beam, Windows
© Hiroyuki Oki

Environmental strategies - The “vertical farm” creates a comfortable microclimate throughout the building. Combined with glazing, the vegetation filters direct sunlight and purifies the air. It is irrigated with stored rainwater while evaporation cools the air. Conversely, the northern wall is relatively solid for future extension, with small openings to enhance cross ventilation. It is made of a double-layered brick wall with an air layer inside for better insulation properties. All of these contributes to reducing the use of air conditioner.

Save this picture!
Urban Farming Office / VTN Architects - Exterior Photography
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
Urban Farming Office / VTN Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Hiroyuki Oki

Farming system - The “vertical farm” is designed for vegetation with a simple construction method- it consists of a concrete structure, steel supports, and modularized planter boxes hung there. Planter boxes are replaceable, therefore they can be flexibly arranged in accordance with the height and growing condition of plants, providing sufficient sunlight. Together with a roof garden and ground, the system provides up to 190% of the green ratio to the site area, which is equivalent to 1.1 tons of harvest. Various local edible plants, such as vegetables, herbs, and fruit trees, are selected to contribute to the biodiversity of the region. They are maintained with an organic treatment method.

Save this picture!
Urban Farming Office / VTN Architects - Interior Photography, Forest
© Hiroyuki Oki

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:39A Tạ Hiện, Street, Quarter 1, Quận 2, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh 71114, Vietnam

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
VTN Architects
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsVietnam

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsVietnam
Cite: "Urban Farming Office / VTN Architects" 31 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/995655/urban-farming-office-vtn-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags