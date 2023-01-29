The Second Studio Podcast: Interview with Eva Hagberg

The Second Studio (formerly The Midnight Charette) is an explicit podcast about design, architecture, and the everyday. Hosted by Architects David Lee and Marina Bourderonnet, it features different creative professionals in unscripted conversations that allow for thoughtful takes and personal discussions.

A variety of subjects are covered with honesty and humor: some episodes are interviews, while others are tips for fellow designers, reviews of buildings and other projects, or casual explorations of everyday life and design. The Second Studio is also available on iTunes, Spotify, and YouTube.

This week David and Marina are joined by design historian and media strategist Eva Hagberg to discuss the importance of publicists in the architecture industry; her transition into journalism after architecture school; the role of media and its relationship with architecture; her new book "When Eero Met His Match"; and more.

Highlights & Timestamps

Being a publicist. (00:00)

The differences between a publicist and journalist. (08:02)

I think even more than the introductions, which is really, really essential, [the publicist’s role] is really helping architects and designers to articulate and find like what is the propulsive narrative behind their project? What is driving them? I always ask that question. I say, “What was the moment where all hope was lost [in the project]? And then what was the moment where all hope was found again?” A lot of what I do also is that micro contextualizing, but also macro… and then I try to think about what are the things that you would need to say in every piece of press so that you are furthering this story or this narrative. So a lot of it is a long-term strategy. (09:44)

Eva’s background. (20:16)

Unique qualities of architecture studios. (29:04)

It was this un-attachment to ideas and lack of attachment to particularly your first idea being your best idea. There was a way in which I was taught to work things out in multiple media. It was great, but I learned that there is this really iterative relationship between an idea and the representation of an idea. (30:42)

Why architects need help as storytellers. (41:20)

To be really good at writing, you really have to either be [naturally] good at it, or practice it, or read a lot, or do things that a lot of architects don't have time or interest to do. So part of what I'm always trying to say is that writing is not the process of transcribing your thoughts. Writing is a very different arcane, complicated, infuriating, exhilarating process. (44:58)

The journey to becoming a publicist. (55:46)

Why architects need publicists. (01:01:02)

There's a lot of different business issues that architects have to think about. One is getting new work. One is hiring really good people. One is once you get the new work, is it going to be a really combative relationship with a client who doesn't really understand you or understand what architects do? Or is it going to be with an educated client? I think that publication can help with all those in a way. Do not expect the phone to ring the day The New York Times story comes out with five new client requests. But what you can expect is that in four or five years, you will continue getting published and when somebody gets referred to you or somebody finds you on Google and they see all your press and read it, it's going to maybe push them over the edge. So it's really incremental, but it is sort of like validation or confirmation. (01:01:59)

Defining ‘fame' in the age of the internet. (01:24:33)

The importance of narratives. (01:31:07)

How publications can help architects think about projects from different perspectives. (01:40:14)

The challenges of working for architects. (01:46:56)

