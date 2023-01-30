Submit a Project Advertise
World
Albert Kahn Museum / Kengo Kuma & Associates

Albert Kahn Museum / Kengo Kuma & Associates

Albert Kahn Museum / Kengo Kuma & Associates

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Museum
Boulogne-Billancourt, France
  • Design Team : Sebastien Yeou, Lopez Arahuetes Diego*, Jordi Vinals, Elise Fauquembergue, Sarah Marquert*, Marion Geinzer*, Pascal Ferreira*, Carla Beaujard*, Charles Detilleux*, Mathieu Faliu*
  • Cooperation : AIA Ingénierie
  • Facility : Setec Batiment
  • Landscape Design : Michel Desvigne Paysagiste
  • City : Boulogne-Billancourt
  • Country : France
Albert Kahn Museum / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Exterior Photography
© Michel Denancé

Text description provided by the architects. Art museum located on the south side of the Bois de Boulogne, a large public park on the western side of Paris.

Albert Kahn Museum / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Michel Denancé
Albert Kahn Museum / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Michel Denancé

This museum was founded by Albert Kahn (1840-1940), a trading merchant who recorded scenes from his travels around the world in 72,000 colour photographs and 183,000 meters of film. These archives consist of the central part of the collection. He was particularly interested in Japan and other regions in Asia, and his photographs which tell the story of life in Asia at the time have high historical and ethnic value.

Albert Kahn Museum / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Image 21 of 24
Renders - Foyer Form
Albert Kahn Museum / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Image 20 of 24
Renders - Entrance View

Reproducing the gardens from the five continents of the world was a dream of Albert Kahn, and the Japanese garden in particular which was built by gardeners that he hired from Japan is a sight to see.

Albert Kahn Museum / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam, Windows
© Michel Denancé
Albert Kahn Museum / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Michel Denancé

The display space was designed in an extended linear sequence from the paths through this garden. A screen made from aluminum and wood is inserted between the path and exterior environment while it continues to meander horizontally and vertically, controlling the relationship between the two. The dream of Albert Kahn of blending the garden and display space was achieved by blending the environment and architecture.

Albert Kahn Museum / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Exterior Photography, Beam, Steel
© Michel Denancé

The envelope on the city side is mainly made from aluminium, and the envelope on the garden side is mainly made from wood, and at times these two materials are mixed in a gradational manner. This gives the building a biological skin that gently adapts to different environments while interacting with them.

Albert Kahn Museum / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Michel Denancé

Project location

Address:Albert-Kahn Museum and Garden, 2 Rue du Port, 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt, France

Kengo Kuma & Associates
