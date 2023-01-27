Submit a Project Advertise
MIT Kendall Square Site 5 / Weiss/Manfredi

MIT Kendall Square Site 5 / Weiss/Manfredi
MIT Kendall Square Site 5 / Weiss/Manfredi - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Albert Večerka/Esto

Mixed Use Architecture, Educational Architecture, Office Buildings
Cambridge, United States
MIT Kendall Square Site 5 / Weiss/Manfredi - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Albert Večerka/Esto

Text description provided by the architects. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology is developing Kendall Square, where the City of Cambridge and MIT merge, to encourage the integration of business and academic research. The Kendall Square area is characterized by a variety of architectural styles, scales, and material palettes. As a key member of a focused design team, Weiss/Manfredi worked closely with MIT to develop an urban plan for the district that was responsive to this context and consistent with MIT’s programmatic goals. Weiss/Manfredi was then chosen to design 314 Main Street, known as MIT’s Site 5, which houses the MIT Press, the MIT Museum, and 12 floors of incubator office and research space.

MIT Kendall Square Site 5 / Weiss/Manfredi - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Steel
© Albert Večerka/Esto

With Main Street to the north, the MIT campus to the south, and a T subway stop adjacent, the 17-story building creates a strategic gateway between the city and the university. Responding to both the city and the immediate context, the building creates a transition from brick buildings on Main Street to a newly created campus green that will become an important part of MIT’s network of open spaces.

MIT Kendall Square Site 5 / Weiss/Manfredi - Interior Photography
© Albert Večerka/Esto
MIT Kendall Square Site 5 / Weiss/Manfredi - Interior Photography
© Albert Večerka/Esto
MIT Kendall Square Site 5 / Weiss/Manfredi - Image 15 of 20
Ground floor plan

The building engages these contexts and programs through the articulation of its massing and façade. The highly transparent street level is animated by active retail and strategically positioned building and museum lobbies. Above the ground floor, the creation of a floating plinth for the MIT museum establishes an urban scale compatible with adjacent historic buildings. The office tower’s multiple folds and facets improve views and introduce shifting patterns of color depending on orientation and time of day.

MIT Kendall Square Site 5 / Weiss/Manfredi - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape, Facade
© Albert Večerka/Esto

In summary, the overall form of the building negotiates multiple scales: it creates a lively presence at street level, at the plinth level it relates to historic adjacent buildings, and at the scale of the tower it offers a striking silhouette against the larger urban horizon.

MIT Kendall Square Site 5 / Weiss/Manfredi - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Waterfront
© Albert Večerka/Esto

Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States

Weiss/Manfredi
Glass, Steel, Concrete

Cite: "MIT Kendall Square Site 5 / Weiss/Manfredi" 27 Jan 2023. ArchDaily.

