Foster + Partners and Ponce de León Arquitectos Unveil The Edge, a Housing Project in Uruguay

Foster + Partners and Uruguay-based firm Ponce de León Arquitectos have unveiled The Edge, a residential project comprised of eight apartments in Montevideo's coastal landscape in Uruguay.

The construction will begin during the first quarter of 2023 and the project is expected to be delivered 18 months after.

The authors describe the building as having a basement that houses parking, a gym, an indoor pool, a spa, and other facilities. The first floor is surrounded by gardens and includes the lobby and reception. The remaining six units, each with unique features, are situated on two higher levels, and the rooftop offers 360-degree views for the four units located on the second floor.

Developed by Betalba Capital, "The Edge shows how a new project can be integrated into the existing urban fabric and slightly increase its density while using local construction techniques that contribute to the preservation of the environment", as explained by Ponce de León Arquitectos in an official statement.

Via Ponce de León Arquitectos



Location: Montevideo, Uruguay

Design Year: 2022

Developer: Betalba Capital

Architects: Foster + Partners, Ponce de León Arquitectos

Plot Area: 3,400 m2 (36,597 ft2)