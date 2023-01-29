Submit a Project Advertise
World
Falésia D'El Rey House / [i]da arquitectos

Falésia D'El Rey House / [i]da arquitectos

Falésia D'El Rey House / [i]da arquitectos

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Óbidos, Portugal
  • Architects: [i]da arquitectos
  Area: 814
  Year: 2023
  Photographs
    Photographs :Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
  Manufacturers
    Manufacturers :  Gaggenau, Arrital, Cortizo, DRU, Exterioo-Bristol , Foscarini, GSdoors, LZF Lamps model Link, Laminam, Oli, ROSAGRES, Sanindusa, Schüller, Wewood
  • Lead Architects : Ivan de Sousa, Inês Antunes
Falésia D'El Rey House / [i]da arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Coast
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. On the Silver Coast, near the cliffs of Praia D'El Rey, the place is characterized by the presence of the Atlantic Ocean, with the Berlengas archipelago in the background, as well as by the strong winds common to this coast.

Falésia D'El Rey House / [i]da arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The duality between the desire to contemplate the grandeur of the landscape and the need to create protected domestic environments determined the principle of the project.

Falésia D'El Rey House / [i]da arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Built parallel to the coastline, the house is composed of two overlapping volumes with different functions: the lower volume acts as a plinth that draws the most sheltered outdoor areas of the house; the upper volume, in an L shape and supported on the plinth, embraces the extraordinary natural landscape of this territory. Under this volume, we can find a shaded and transitional space between the garden and the patio.

Falésia D'El Rey House / [i]da arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Falésia D'El Rey House / [i]da arquitectos - Image 21 of 27
Ground Floor Plan
Falésia D'El Rey House / [i]da arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The plinth, distinguished by the strongest material and sand color, articulates the spaces from the East facing the entrance to the wide staircase that leads us to the West facing terrace-belvedere:

Falésia D'El Rey House / [i]da arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The entrance of the house, sheltered and shaded, stands out for its materiality. The garden, facing south, accommodates the solarium and the swimming pool in continuity with the staircase. The patio, a square of 10x10 meters, is characterized by its intimate and protected atmosphere. And the terrace, in contrast with the enclosed space of the patio, opens onto the immensity of the ocean.

Falésia D'El Rey House / [i]da arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Inside, the main spaces of the house are located on the upper floor. Downstairs, on the other hand, is located in the leisure and living areas and the guest bedrooms.

Falésia D'El Rey House / [i]da arquitectos - Interior Photography, Facade
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

[i]da arquitectos
Office

