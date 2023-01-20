Sydney Modern Museum / SANAA

Save this picture! Aerial view of the Art Gallery of New South Wales’ new SANAA-designed building, 2022. Image © Iwan Baan

Executive Architects : Architectus

City : Sydney

Country : Australia

Text description provided by the architects. The Sydney Modern Project is a once-in-a-generation transformation of the 151-year-old Art Gallery of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia, creating an art museum campus comprising two buildings connected by an Art Garden on Gadigal Country overlooking Sydney Harbour. The centerpiece of the Sydney Modern Project is a new building designed by Pritzker prize-winning architects Kazuyo Sejima + Ryue Nishizawa / SANAA.

Save this picture! Interior view of the Art Gallery of New South Wales’ new SANAA-designed building, featuring Takashi Murakami Japan Supernatural: Vertiginous After Staring at the Empty World Too Intensely, I Found Myself Trapped in the Realm of Lurking Ghosts and Monsters 2019 © 2019 Takashi Murakami/Kaikai Kiki Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved., 2022. Image © Iwan Baan

Save this picture! Interior view of the Art Gallery of New South Wales’ new SANAA-designed building, featuring works by (lower wall, left to right) Lindy Lee and Stanley Whitney and (upper wall) Lisa Reihana, 2022. Image © Iwan Baan

Designed as a complementary counterpart to the Art Gallery’s revitalized original building with its 19th-century neoclassical facade, SANAA’s design for the new building responds to the unique project site with a series of interlocking pavilions that gently step down towards Sydney Harbour. The pavilions sit low and lightly on the site, following the natural topography of the land.

Save this picture! Exterior view of the Art Gallery of New South Wales’ new SANAA-designed building. Image © Iwan Baan

Save this picture! Installation view of the Dreamhome: Stories of Art and Shelter exhibition in the new building at the Art Gallery of New South Wales, featuring Samara Golden Guts 2022 © Samara Golden. Image © Iwan Baan

The design delivers much-needed exhibition space while respecting and enhancing public use of the surrounding landscape, retaining and celebrating significant trees, and improving access to Sydney’s eastern cultural precinct. The new building also comprises art research and education spaces, multipurpose spaces, a gallery shop, food and beverage facilities, and visitor amenities.

Save this picture! Installation view of Lisa Reihana GROUNDLOOP 2022, commissioned for the Sydney Modern Project 2022 with funds provided by the Art Gallery of New South Wales Foundation, Creative New Zealand, Anna Dudek and Brad Banducci, Simon Johnson and David Nichols, Michael Martin and Elizabeth Popovski, The Papas Family, Bill and Karen Robinson, Rae-ann Sinclair and Nigel Williams, Jenny and Andrew Smith and Jane Taylor and Scott Malcolm © Lisa Reihana. Image Courtesy of Art Gallery of New South Wales, Jenni Carter

Save this picture! The Tank space in the Art Gallery of New South Wales’ new SANAA-designed building, 2022. Image Courtesy of Art Gallery of New South Wales, Jenni Carter

The new building has been designed to meet the evolving expectations of audiences for a 21st-century art museum with greater capacity to accommodate future Art Gallery visitors, particularly students, teachers, and artists.

The Art Gallery is the first public art museum in Australia to achieve the highest environmental standard for design. The Sydney Modern Project has been awarded a 6-star Green Star design rating by the Green Building Council of Australia. Classified as ‘world leadership’ in sustainability, the rating exceeds the Art Gallery’s original 5-star goal and sets a new standard for art museums globally.