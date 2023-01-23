Rest on the Beach: 5 Hotels on the Brazilian Coast

Save this picture! Resende Villas and Barracuda Beach Hotel & Villas / UDesign Projetos e Consultoria + Cavani Arquitetos. Image: © Tarso Figueira

Summer, school holidays, and the desire to swim in the sea. A visit to the Brazilian coast at this time of year is a great idea for a variety of reasons. Thinking about its vast diversity, we selected some hotels arranged in different states that, in their projects, bring different ways of dialoguing with the context but also give comfort and leisure to their guests.

+ 6

Location: Itacaré, Bahia

Save this picture! Resort Makenna / Drucker Arquitetura. Image: © Leonardo Finotti

"Between the cities of Ilhéus and Itacaré, the exuberant native Mata Atlântica (Atlantic Forest) and a sea of palm trees dominate the landscape. The area is a forest reserve protected by entities such as Unesco and Ibama, and is a target of strict constructive restrictions. (...) [The bungalows ] loose in the lots present the same concept of apparent concrete slabs, but with a touch of walls lined with northern sandstone, a typical rock in this region. To enable airflow they opted for front-back openings, which may be controlled by wooden Venetian blinds with moving flaps, thus reducing the internal temperature and dismissing the need for air conditioning."

Save this picture! Resort Makenna / Drucker Arquitetura. Image: © Leonardo Finotti

Location: Praia da Taíba, Ceará

Save this picture! Carmel Taíba Hotel / Hanazaki Paisagismo. Image: © Felipe Petrovsky

"To make the most of pre-existing natural resources visually, the large communal swimming pool, with organic shapes, opens to the sea view, whose horizon is unified with the line of the infinite border, through which the water overflows. It is also in this perspective that one can contemplate the sunrise and sunset. (...) The path from one environment to the other takes place with steps spaced between grass and sand banks and is marked by the interaction between vertical planes of totems and walls, to which water spouts are attached. These sculptural elements, which sometimes hide, sometimes reveal, make the tour an experience of gradual discovery through new spaces."

Save this picture! Carmel Taíba Hotel / Hanazaki Paisagismo. Image: © Felipe Petrovsky

Location: Tibau do Sul, Rio Grande do Norte

Save this picture! Folhas Sagradas Pavilion / Atelier Daniel Florez. Image: © Maíra Acayaba

"During the day, the strong tropical sun its relieved by the breeze of the trade winds , blowing almost all over the season and constantly moving the clouds. The curved G.L.T main structure and the bamboo builds a shadowed and ventilated space below the polycarbonate roof and projects the shadow of a leaf, which appears, moves and disappears like magic with the movements of the clouds, the wind and the sun. "

Save this picture! Folhas Sagradas Pavilion / Atelier Daniel Florez. Image: © Maíra Acayaba

Location: Rio de Janeiro, Rio de Janeiro

Save this picture! Emiliano RJ / Studio Arthur Casas. Image: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

"The contemporary architecture of the building, located in front of Copacabana beach, gives priority to natural light, valorizes the view and connects the guests to the Marvelous city. (...) With a vibrant design, the façade deserves a special mention. Inspired by the curves of the Rio de Janeiro landscape and designed exclusively for this hotel, the hollow elements overlap the entire building and break the continuity of the concrete blocks of the neighboring buildings."

Save this picture! Emiliano RJ / Studio Arthur Casas. Image: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Location: Itacaré, Bahia

Save this picture! Resende Villas and Barracuda Beach Hotel & Villas / UDesign Projetos e Consultoria + Cavani Arquitetos. Image: © Tarso Figueira

"An intervention subordinated to the landscape, with transparencies and materials organized in webs, rattans, trellises, and pergolas. The passage of light, breeze and the view of the landscape through these materials results in an architecture that combines environmental comfort with aesthetic beauty. We can call it “tropical” - local, timeless and handcrafted."