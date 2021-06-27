Resende Villas and Barracuda Beach Hotel & Villas / UDesign Projetos e Consultoria + Cavani Arquitetos

+ 38

Text description provided by the architects. On accepting the responsibility of creating a Hotel-Residential project in a site with such beauty – an idyllic sanctuary open to the sea and protected by the Atlantic forest – a guideline immediately comes to mind: to respect and to emphasize the beauty of the place and its views, not only of the ocean but also of the preserved forest surrounding it, looking to integrate the project with the landscape instead of imposing itself into it.

The briefing also included the concern that the architecture would reflect contemporary aspects without leaving behind historical and cultural values of the region: in this case, Itacaré, South of Bahia.

A simple but sophisticated solution was sought: an intervention subordinated to the landscape, with transparencies and materials organized in webs, rattans, trellises, and pergolas. The passage of light, breeze, and the view of the landscape through these materials results in an architecture that combines environmental comfort with aesthetic beauty. We can call it “tropical” - local, timeless and handcrafted. As a result, the Hotel and Residential Villas are spacious and with wide openings. Always facing the sea, the exuberant vegetation, or the designed outdoor areas, they make all spaces naturally lit and integrated with nature.

In order to balance the indoor and outdoor spaces, these were organized in a simple way and the in-between spaces were treated with gardens, reflecting pools, stone walls, and wood trellises that enclose everyday activities.

This solution combined the specific uses of the spaces with construction technology through materials and techniques known by the local population, creating conditions for the community to be included not only in the construction process but also in future maintenance of the premises and its outdoor spaces.

The landscaping design, by Architect Sidney Linhares of CAP-Paisagismo, was created in accordance with the principle of ecogenesis, using the regional floristic mosaic to maintain the local characteristics and reduce the impact of the implementation of the complex. The role of the in-between spaces was also valued, making the natural portion of the project a landscape continuum and giving the ensemble a new aesthetic: the environmental aesthetic. At night, the project gains the magic of Ayrton Pimenta’s lighting design, which also values the created experience instead of imposing the architecture on its users.

With the intention to make all Residential Villas available for Hotel rental independently, ensuring the same degree of privacy as the Hotel, each suite was designed in separate blocks, with independent access and with the same kind of space and comfort. Finally, the Hotel comprises 17 suites, a restaurant, pool, and spa and is the focal point of the entire development.

At last, we sought to create what we call the “Barracuda Experience”, through the integration of spaces and simple architecture, with the aim of integrating guests and staff. The DNA of the design is the fusion of the architectural concept with the Barracuda idea of hosting.