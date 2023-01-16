Submit a Project Advertise
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023
Sauna Sazae / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Exterior Photography
Sauna Sazae / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Interior Photography
Sauna Sazae / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Interior Photography
Sauna Sazae / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Interior Photography, Garden

Sauna
Naoshima, Japan
  • Design Team : Taichi Kuma
  • Facility : SANADA DENKI, Kimura Propane, BSA
  • Collaborators : Studio Nora
  • Publication : GA JAPAN
  • Cooperation : Ejiri Structural Engineers
  • City : Naoshima
  • Country : Japan
Sauna Sazae / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Exterior Photography, Coast
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS Inc.

Text description provided by the architects. The organic wooden sauna “SAZAE” is built at the center of the glamping facility “SANA MANE” near the small inlet of Naoshima.

Sauna Sazae / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Exterior Photography
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS Inc.

The biggest challenge was the wood masonry, made by stacking 150 layers of CNC-processed 28 mm thick plywood. The solid wood sauna has an average wall thickness of 450 mm to ensure the performance of heat insulation and heat retention.

Sauna Sazae / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Interior Photography, Garden
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS Inc.
Sauna Sazae / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Image 26 of 41
Plan
Sauna Sazae / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Interior Photography
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS Inc.
Sauna Sazae / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Image 29 of 41
Section
Sauna Sazae / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Interior Photography
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS Inc.

The exterior has countless folds like a shell, giving the surface an impressive shadow. Inside, the pleats are shaped gently to conform to the body and provide a comfortable sitting experience. Only the oculus lets light in, creating a meditative experience.

Sauna Sazae / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Interior Photography
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS Inc.
Sauna Sazae / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Image 16 of 41
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS Inc.

Although this spiral pleated geometry was complex using 1,500 plywood sheets, the design of the shape and the plywood paneling were controlled by 3D CAD and programming.

Sauna Sazae / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Exterior Photography
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS Inc.

Unlike a general sauna, despite the high ceiling, the temperature and humidity are kept at an optimum level by making full use of environmental simulations and designing forced ventilation airflow.

Sauna Sazae / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Exterior Photography
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS Inc.

Project location

Naoshima, 香川郡 Kagawa 761-3110, Japan

Kengo Kuma & Associates
Wood

Cite: "Sauna Sazae / Kengo Kuma & Associates" 16 Jan 2023. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags