Webinar: ArchDaily and designboom Talk Future of Hospitality Design with Corian® Design, TBI, JOI-Design & Ultraspace

In hospitality, first impressions count. Corian® Solid Surface – an exclusive product of Corian® Design, a division of DuPont company – has become a more and more regular guest in hotels over the past decades as designers and architects look to create highly hygienic and adaptable interior designs. designboom and ArchDaily concluded its three-part webinar series with the material producer, this time to explore the future of hospitality design. Leading architectural and design experts joined the live conversation, including TBI Architecture & Engineering, JOI-Design and Ultraspace – watch above.

Hospitality designs in hotels and beyond must be memorable, instantly welcoming but also highly durable and hygienic. Corian® Solid Surface aids architects and designers in realizing healthy spaces in hospitality. The material’s inherent properties ensures high traffic surfaces are easy to clean and resistant to heavy use. It is also adaptable for multiple design possibilities, whether as surfaces in reception areas, comfortable bedrooms, relaxing bathrooms or throughout luxury lodge resorts.

Save this picture! (top left to bottom right) Gregor Mertens, Partner Architect & Design Coordinator at TBI Architecture & Engineering; Sabrina Voecks, Senior Designer & Partner at JOI-Design; and Mark Gacesa, Founder & Creative Design Director at Ultraspace; and Lukasz Gagalo, EMEA Commercial Segment Marketing Leader at Corian® Design. Image Courtesy of Corian

Moderated by ArchDaily, Materials Editor Valeria Montjoy led the conversation with Lukasz Gagalo, EMEA Commercial Segment Marketing Leader at Corian® Design, and professionals from design practices that are shaping the future of hospitality design. These experts included Gregor Mertens, Partner Architect & Design Coordinator at TBI Architecture & Engineering; Sabrina Voecks, Senior Designer & Partner at JOI-Design; and Mark Gacesa, Founder & Creative Design Director at Ultraspace.

Save this picture! Hotel Vincci Gala in Barcelona, Spain, project by TBI Architecture & Engineering, 2014; photo by Jose Hevia Blach. Image Courtesy of Corian

These architectural and design experts shared recently completed case studies of projects that are welcoming guests into new possibilities in hospitality design. TBI Architecture & Engineering begins with a dazzling, highly memorable design for Hotel Vincci Gala in Barcelona, Spain. Golden chains drape down from each level in the central atrium, as the themes of warm colors continue throughout the restaurant and bedrooms, offset by Corian® Solid Surface frames in black. Joi-Design completed the Olympus Campus in Hamburg, Germany for the medical technology company Olympus Europe in 2022. The interior realizes 35,000 sqm of office, break-out, meeting and laboratory spaces that promote interactions in the era of ‘new work’. Lastly, Ultraspace revealed a series of unique projects using Corian® Solid Surface in luxury lodges, restaurants, bathrooms and more in Australia. The designs showcase the wide range of applications for the material when integrated into surfaces, furnishings and fittings.

Save this picture! Olympus European Headquarters in Hamburg, Germany, project by JOI-Design, 2022; photo by Christian Kretschmar. Image Courtesy of Corian

Save this picture! The Luxe Lodge in Queensland, Australia, project by Mark Gacesa of Ultraspace, 2016; photo by Fred Mckie.. Image Courtesy of Corian

About

Corian® Solid Surface is a surfacing material produced and marketed by the Corian® Design business of DuPont. It realizes creative visions, turning conceptual ideas into reality. It aids architects and designers in more than only exterior cladding. Other fields of innovation include healthcare, hospitality and retail interior design, hygienic kitchen and bathroom application, and many more.

designboom and ArchDaily team up with Corian® Design to moderate and broadcast an exclusive yet free three-part webinar series. The first, ‘the future of cladding: digital & sustainable fabrication of façade panels’, can be watched on designboom and ArchDaily, here. The second webinar, ‘the future of healthcare design: hygiene and infection control in healthcare facilities’, can be watched here.