Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. Indonesia
  5. Microlibrary MoKa / SHAU Indonesia

Microlibrary MoKa / SHAU Indonesia

Save
Microlibrary MoKa / SHAU Indonesia

Microlibrary MoKa / SHAU Indonesia - Exterior PhotographyMicrolibrary MoKa / SHAU Indonesia - Interior Photography, HandrailMicrolibrary MoKa / SHAU Indonesia - Interior Photography, Closet, ShelvingMicrolibrary MoKa / SHAU Indonesia - Exterior PhotographyMicrolibrary MoKa / SHAU Indonesia - More Images+ 9

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Installations & Structures, Library
Bandung, Indonesia
  • Architects: SHAU Indonesia
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  10
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Andreaswidi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Kayu Lapis Indonesia, PT. Impak Pratama Industri Tbk
  • Lead Architects : Florian Heinzelmann, Daliana Suryawinata
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Microlibrary MoKa / SHAU Indonesia - Exterior Photography
© Andreaswidi

Text description provided by the architects. Microlibrary MoKa (Modular Kayu) was developed with the idea of cost efficiency, and prefabrication, to be delivered as a flat-packed building system on-site to be assembled with minimal impact in a short time. The building modules are based on plywood boards as a basic measurement to avoid cutting and wasting materials as much as possible. Several of the modules can be arrayed and arranged to form larger configurations according to functional needs.

Save this picture!
Microlibrary MoKa / SHAU Indonesia - Exterior Photography
© Andreaswidi
Save this picture!
Microlibrary MoKa / SHAU Indonesia - Image 13 of 14
Diagram
Save this picture!
Microlibrary MoKa / SHAU Indonesia - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Andreaswidi

By combining two modules, one will get an in-between space of exactly one module size, which can be finished with the same façade and flooring elements. With that, it is possible to create a building configuration with various porosities in the form of enclosed spaces or verandas. It is further intended to offer customizable façade panels and patterns so that each Microlibrary MoKA has a unique appearance or can be differentiated as a response to external conditions like building orientation in relation to solar heat gains.

Save this picture!
Microlibrary MoKa / SHAU Indonesia - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving
© Andreaswidi
Save this picture!
Microlibrary MoKa / SHAU Indonesia - Image 14 of 14
Diagram
Save this picture!
Microlibrary MoKa / SHAU Indonesia - Interior Photography, Closet, Fence
© Andreaswidi

Apart from the bundled posts, made from 4 finger joint laminate elements, the whole system was designed with plywood panels to keep the costs low and to be assembled via lap, cross lap, and layered bridle joints. In that sense, one of the ideas behind premanufacturing is also to reduce design effort, time, and costs compared to individually designed buildings giving communities more value for their money. For uneven, natural terrain, the whole building will rest on an exposed corner foundation to keep the timber out of the water during wet and rainy seasons like traditional buildings on stilts called ‘Rumah Panggung’. Here the height of the raised platform at the library and veranda floor matches the seating height of humans so that it can be used as a bench and easy access.

Save this picture!
Microlibrary MoKa / SHAU Indonesia - Exterior Photography
© Andreaswidi

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Bandung, Bandung City, West Java, Indonesia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
SHAU Indonesia
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureLibraryIndonesia

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureLibraryIndonesia
Cite: "Microlibrary MoKa / SHAU Indonesia" 04 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/994434/microlibrary-moka-shau-indonesia> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags