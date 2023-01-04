Microlibrary MoKa / SHAU Indonesia

+ 9

Installations & Structures, Library • Bandung, Indonesia Architects: SHAU Indonesia

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 10 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Andreaswidi

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Kayu Lapis Indonesia , PT. Impak Pratama Industri Tbk

Lead Architects : Florian Heinzelmann, Daliana Suryawinata

Architect : Muhammad Ichsan, Alfian Reza Almadjid

City : Bandung

Country : Indonesia

Text description provided by the architects. Microlibrary MoKa (Modular Kayu) was developed with the idea of cost efficiency, and prefabrication, to be delivered as a flat-packed building system on-site to be assembled with minimal impact in a short time. The building modules are based on plywood boards as a basic measurement to avoid cutting and wasting materials as much as possible. Several of the modules can be arrayed and arranged to form larger configurations according to functional needs.

By combining two modules, one will get an in-between space of exactly one module size, which can be finished with the same façade and flooring elements. With that, it is possible to create a building configuration with various porosities in the form of enclosed spaces or verandas. It is further intended to offer customizable façade panels and patterns so that each Microlibrary MoKA has a unique appearance or can be differentiated as a response to external conditions like building orientation in relation to solar heat gains.

Apart from the bundled posts, made from 4 finger joint laminate elements, the whole system was designed with plywood panels to keep the costs low and to be assembled via lap, cross lap, and layered bridle joints. In that sense, one of the ideas behind premanufacturing is also to reduce design effort, time, and costs compared to individually designed buildings giving communities more value for their money. For uneven, natural terrain, the whole building will rest on an exposed corner foundation to keep the timber out of the water during wet and rainy seasons like traditional buildings on stilts called ‘Rumah Panggung’. Here the height of the raised platform at the library and veranda floor matches the seating height of humans so that it can be used as a bench and easy access.