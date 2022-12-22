Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Otherworldly Resorts and a City Hall for a Utopic Metropolis: 8 Unbuilt Metaverse or AI-Generated Projects Submitted to ArchDaily

Otherworldly Resorts and a City Hall for a Utopic Metropolis: 8 Unbuilt Metaverse or AI-Generated Projects Submitted to ArchDaily

Save
Otherworldly Resorts and a City Hall for a Utopic Metropolis: 8 Unbuilt Metaverse or AI-Generated Projects Submitted to ArchDaily

The promise of the metaverse is proving to be a fertile ground for research and experimentation for architects. This new realm is currently undefined, consisting of many narratives, explorations, and opportunities for architects and designers to shape a new type of environment. Generative engines, such as AI image-generators, are contributing to the feeling of open possibilities. While they are not yet part of the standard practice, they bring the promise of a shift in the production of architecture. Conceptual projects such as the ones presented in this list serve little to no external purpose. Still, they are essential in conducting an understanding of the possibilities of the new technologies which are likely to have a significant effect on the profession.

This week's curated selection highlights projects that experiment with a new medium and integrate novel technologies. From abstract buildings created to be experienced through virtual reality in the metaverse to investigations into the ability of AI image generator engines to develop innovative architectural expressions and even research into planimetry, the following projects are pushing the boundary of what architecture could look like in the new age of technological developments.

Otherworldly Resorts and a City Hall for a Utopic Metropolis: 8 Unbuilt Metaverse or AI-Generated Projects Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 33 of 72Otherworldly Resorts and a City Hall for a Utopic Metropolis: 8 Unbuilt Metaverse or AI-Generated Projects Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 29 of 72Otherworldly Resorts and a City Hall for a Utopic Metropolis: 8 Unbuilt Metaverse or AI-Generated Projects Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 36 of 72Otherworldly Resorts and a City Hall for a Utopic Metropolis: 8 Unbuilt Metaverse or AI-Generated Projects Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 68 of 72Otherworldly Resorts and a City Hall for a Utopic Metropolis: 8 Unbuilt Metaverse or AI-Generated Projects Submitted to ArchDaily - More Images+ 67

Read on to discover 8 projects created for the metaverse or designed using AI image-generating engines, along with their descriptions from the architects.

Related Article

A Living Capsule on The Moon and a Garden Home in Colombia : 10 Unbuilt Visionary Houses Submitted to ArchDaily

Meta City Hall

CAA LAB Metaverse Planning Bureau

Save this picture!
Otherworldly Resorts and a City Hall for a Utopic Metropolis: 8 Unbuilt Metaverse or AI-Generated Projects Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 9 of 72
Meta City Hall / CAA LAB Metaverse Planning Bureau. Image Courtesy of CAA LAB

Otherworldly Resorts and a City Hall for a Utopic Metropolis: 8 Unbuilt Metaverse or AI-Generated Projects Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 2 of 72Otherworldly Resorts and a City Hall for a Utopic Metropolis: 8 Unbuilt Metaverse or AI-Generated Projects Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 3 of 72Otherworldly Resorts and a City Hall for a Utopic Metropolis: 8 Unbuilt Metaverse or AI-Generated Projects Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 4 of 72Otherworldly Resorts and a City Hall for a Utopic Metropolis: 8 Unbuilt Metaverse or AI-Generated Projects Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 5 of 72Otherworldly Resorts and a City Hall for a Utopic Metropolis: 8 Unbuilt Metaverse or AI-Generated Projects Submitted to ArchDaily - More Images+ 67

In this metaverse city of a digital imaginary world, we can get rid of the shackles of the real physical world and use the surreal oriental futuristic ideal to create a tree-like growing, continuous self-repaired and evolved living body, which meets the needs of digital residents. The Meta City Hall, designed by the CAA LAB Metaverse Planning Bureau led by architect Mr. Liu Haowei, was recently completed. The project is CAA LAB's first metaverse building completed in China and located in a creative utopia and a futuristic metaverse city – Meta City. It was created with the support of “Creator City,” a Metaverse product of Chinese tech giant Baidu. CAA's LAB team used the usual digital and surreal design methods to express an oriental romanticism architectural language and created this Meta City Hall called the "Tree of Life".

Exclusive Resort NFTs in the Metaverse

Extraverse and CUUB studio

Save this picture!
Otherworldly Resorts and a City Hall for a Utopic Metropolis: 8 Unbuilt Metaverse or AI-Generated Projects Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 18 of 72
Exclusive Resort NFTs in the Metaverse / Extraverse and CUUB studio. Image © Extraverse and CUUB studio

Otherworldly Resorts and a City Hall for a Utopic Metropolis: 8 Unbuilt Metaverse or AI-Generated Projects Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 16 of 72Otherworldly Resorts and a City Hall for a Utopic Metropolis: 8 Unbuilt Metaverse or AI-Generated Projects Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 14 of 72Otherworldly Resorts and a City Hall for a Utopic Metropolis: 8 Unbuilt Metaverse or AI-Generated Projects Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 17 of 72Otherworldly Resorts and a City Hall for a Utopic Metropolis: 8 Unbuilt Metaverse or AI-Generated Projects Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 15 of 72Otherworldly Resorts and a City Hall for a Utopic Metropolis: 8 Unbuilt Metaverse or AI-Generated Projects Submitted to ArchDaily - More Images+ 67

Our partners Extraverse have created a curated collection of ultra-exclusive resort NFTs that exist in the metaverse. Each resort comes with unparalleled artwork and its own unique backstory. CUUB team worked on creating visual art for location stories for Colony III, Rai Stone Reef, and Nyiragongo Crater Lodge. We designed the architecture, landscapes, environment, and visual language to tell the story of each location. Our main task was to create in animations and visualizations a well-designed environment based on human emotions, sensations, and connections with fantasy and dreamy locations.

Midjourney Experiments: Silk & Stone Baroque Façades

Mohammad Qasim Iqbal

Save this picture!
Otherworldly Resorts and a City Hall for a Utopic Metropolis: 8 Unbuilt Metaverse or AI-Generated Projects Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 28 of 72
Silk & Stone Baroque Façades / Mohammad Qasim Iqbal. Image © Mohammad Qasim Iqbal

Otherworldly Resorts and a City Hall for a Utopic Metropolis: 8 Unbuilt Metaverse or AI-Generated Projects Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 20 of 72Otherworldly Resorts and a City Hall for a Utopic Metropolis: 8 Unbuilt Metaverse or AI-Generated Projects Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 25 of 72Otherworldly Resorts and a City Hall for a Utopic Metropolis: 8 Unbuilt Metaverse or AI-Generated Projects Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 23 of 72Otherworldly Resorts and a City Hall for a Utopic Metropolis: 8 Unbuilt Metaverse or AI-Generated Projects Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 22 of 72Otherworldly Resorts and a City Hall for a Utopic Metropolis: 8 Unbuilt Metaverse or AI-Generated Projects Submitted to ArchDaily - More Images+ 67

This project explores the qualities and characteristics of Baroque facades. In collaboration with Midjourney I developed a series of images that conceptualize stone Baroque façades intertwined with the fabric of silk. This façade study merged the stone and fabric of silk together to stitch a contemporary version of the Baroque façade. The merging creates a blurring of materials and encourages the viewer to look closely before they can distinguish between stone and silk. You are encouraged to really see the architecture and explore it and all its parts while also taking in the whole. The work pushes the ideal of the Architects ability to see and not just look.

Super Fiction Toilet

Super Fiction Architects

Save this picture!
Otherworldly Resorts and a City Hall for a Utopic Metropolis: 8 Unbuilt Metaverse or AI-Generated Projects Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 32 of 72
Super Fiction Toilet / Super Fiction Architects. Image Courtesy of Super Fiction Architects

Otherworldly Resorts and a City Hall for a Utopic Metropolis: 8 Unbuilt Metaverse or AI-Generated Projects Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 31 of 72Otherworldly Resorts and a City Hall for a Utopic Metropolis: 8 Unbuilt Metaverse or AI-Generated Projects Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 34 of 72Otherworldly Resorts and a City Hall for a Utopic Metropolis: 8 Unbuilt Metaverse or AI-Generated Projects Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 39 of 72Otherworldly Resorts and a City Hall for a Utopic Metropolis: 8 Unbuilt Metaverse or AI-Generated Projects Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 35 of 72Otherworldly Resorts and a City Hall for a Utopic Metropolis: 8 Unbuilt Metaverse or AI-Generated Projects Submitted to ArchDaily - More Images+ 67

What is true luxury in the metaverse? - Super Fiction Toilet is the first public toilet in the metaverse while the toilet itself is the most unnecessary thing in the metaverse. The collector of the toilet owns a right to physically build it in the city in the each NFT’s title. SFT transcends the duality of fiction and reality, and gets us closer to Super Fiction.

Archi-creature

Objects Design Studio

Save this picture!
Otherworldly Resorts and a City Hall for a Utopic Metropolis: 8 Unbuilt Metaverse or AI-Generated Projects Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 53 of 72
Archi-creature / Objects Design Studio. Image Courtesy of Objects Design Studio, Images by Midjourney AI

Otherworldly Resorts and a City Hall for a Utopic Metropolis: 8 Unbuilt Metaverse or AI-Generated Projects Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 48 of 72Otherworldly Resorts and a City Hall for a Utopic Metropolis: 8 Unbuilt Metaverse or AI-Generated Projects Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 46 of 72Otherworldly Resorts and a City Hall for a Utopic Metropolis: 8 Unbuilt Metaverse or AI-Generated Projects Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 43 of 72Otherworldly Resorts and a City Hall for a Utopic Metropolis: 8 Unbuilt Metaverse or AI-Generated Projects Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 42 of 72Otherworldly Resorts and a City Hall for a Utopic Metropolis: 8 Unbuilt Metaverse or AI-Generated Projects Submitted to ArchDaily - More Images+ 67

The upcoming collection is a research - imaginative about a kind of future in which architecture, Buildings, and the world - instead of physical understanding - are based on a deep biological understanding, and architecture and buildings, above all, are produced from that and knowledge of  live or semi-alive creatures that the main their structure or infra-structure, even whole body of the building shaped by that and practically "human living" will be change from living in the silent objects to a co-existing with and inside of alive creatures as "inhabitable creatures.”

Chaos + Regeneration in Architecture Film

NZC Building

Save this picture!
Otherworldly Resorts and a City Hall for a Utopic Metropolis: 8 Unbuilt Metaverse or AI-Generated Projects Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 54 of 72
Chaos + Regeneration in Architecture Film / NZC Building. Image © NZC Building

Otherworldly Resorts and a City Hall for a Utopic Metropolis: 8 Unbuilt Metaverse or AI-Generated Projects Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 58 of 72Otherworldly Resorts and a City Hall for a Utopic Metropolis: 8 Unbuilt Metaverse or AI-Generated Projects Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 57 of 72Otherworldly Resorts and a City Hall for a Utopic Metropolis: 8 Unbuilt Metaverse or AI-Generated Projects Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 55 of 72Otherworldly Resorts and a City Hall for a Utopic Metropolis: 8 Unbuilt Metaverse or AI-Generated Projects Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 56 of 72Otherworldly Resorts and a City Hall for a Utopic Metropolis: 8 Unbuilt Metaverse or AI-Generated Projects Submitted to ArchDaily - More Images+ 67

Architects have to transcend chaos to generate incredible architecture. This is no small task, and why many can find practicing architecture overwhelming at times. David Mead explores this idea in ‘Chaos + Regeneration’ using imagery generated with artificial intelligence (AI). Utilizing Midjourney as an AI tool, the film explores the choices architects face when acting on the climate crisis and outlines solutions any project can choose.

An Experimental Approach to Designing Architecture with AI

Karen Al Asmar

Save this picture!
Otherworldly Resorts and a City Hall for a Utopic Metropolis: 8 Unbuilt Metaverse or AI-Generated Projects Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 63 of 72
An Experimental Approach to Designing Architecture with AI / Karen Al Asmar. Image © Karen Al Asmar

Otherworldly Resorts and a City Hall for a Utopic Metropolis: 8 Unbuilt Metaverse or AI-Generated Projects Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 59 of 72Otherworldly Resorts and a City Hall for a Utopic Metropolis: 8 Unbuilt Metaverse or AI-Generated Projects Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 60 of 72Otherworldly Resorts and a City Hall for a Utopic Metropolis: 8 Unbuilt Metaverse or AI-Generated Projects Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 61 of 72Otherworldly Resorts and a City Hall for a Utopic Metropolis: 8 Unbuilt Metaverse or AI-Generated Projects Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 62 of 72Otherworldly Resorts and a City Hall for a Utopic Metropolis: 8 Unbuilt Metaverse or AI-Generated Projects Submitted to ArchDaily - More Images+ 67

This project targets the need to integrate lateral thinking strategies in computational architecture tools. It argues that today’s computational tools that lack these specific qualities could benefit from embedding Artificial Intelligence at the early stages in the architectural design process as a method to re-establish grounds for experimentation in our tools and processes. The project proposes a new AI-driven tool pipeline that uses Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs) as an experimentation ground. Specifically, it explores the ability to access the latent space of a machine and use this space and its properties as a digital environment to design in.

FEVER

J Saint-Claire

Save this picture!
Otherworldly Resorts and a City Hall for a Utopic Metropolis: 8 Unbuilt Metaverse or AI-Generated Projects Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 64 of 72
FEVER / J Saint-Claire. Image Courtesy of J Saint-Claire

Otherworldly Resorts and a City Hall for a Utopic Metropolis: 8 Unbuilt Metaverse or AI-Generated Projects Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 69 of 72Otherworldly Resorts and a City Hall for a Utopic Metropolis: 8 Unbuilt Metaverse or AI-Generated Projects Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 70 of 72Otherworldly Resorts and a City Hall for a Utopic Metropolis: 8 Unbuilt Metaverse or AI-Generated Projects Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 67 of 72Otherworldly Resorts and a City Hall for a Utopic Metropolis: 8 Unbuilt Metaverse or AI-Generated Projects Submitted to ArchDaily - Image 72 of 72Otherworldly Resorts and a City Hall for a Utopic Metropolis: 8 Unbuilt Metaverse or AI-Generated Projects Submitted to ArchDaily - More Images+ 67

FEVER is a fly-through rendering of an imaginary social space in Soho, London, which debuted at the London Design Festival.  As populated as London is, it can be terribly lonely, but what if we could connect people by giving them something beautiful that they naturally gather around. The multi-programatic aggregation of space, coupled with a flow of events, shrinks the threshold between stranger & friend, prompting interaction through design. People enter as strangers & leave as something, anything, else.

HOW TO SUBMIT AN UNBUILT PROJECT

We highly appreciate the input from our readers and are always happy to see more projects designed by them. If you have an Unbuilt project to submit, click here and follow the guidelines. Our curators will review your submission and get back to you in case it is selected for a feature.

About this author
Maria-Cristina Florian
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Maria-Cristina Florian. "Otherworldly Resorts and a City Hall for a Utopic Metropolis: 8 Unbuilt Metaverse or AI-Generated Projects Submitted to ArchDaily" 22 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/994137/otherworldly-resorts-and-a-city-hall-for-a-utopic-metropolis-8-unbuilt-metaverse-or-ai-generated-projects-submitted-to-archdaily> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags