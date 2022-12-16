Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. ArchDaily Interviews
  3. Sustainability, A.I., and the Future of Construction in India: An Interview with Amit Gupta

Sustainability, A.I., and the Future of Construction in India: An Interview with Amit Gupta

Save
Sustainability, A.I., and the Future of Construction in India: An Interview with Amit Gupta

Currently working on 45 simultaneous projects, including India’s largest bio-diversity park in India and the second largest in the world, Amit Gupta has been leading Studio Simbiosis for the past 12 years with a special focus on sustainability where performance follows experience more than form following function.

In this 2022 version of the World Architecture Festival, in Lisbon, ArchDaily had the opportunity to talk with Amit Gupta and discuss the main philosophy behind Studio Simbiosis, the challenges of building in India’s low-tech context, and the future of artificial intelligence and the metaverse in architectural design.

Sustainability, A.I., and the Future of Construction in India: An Interview with Amit Gupta - Image 2 of 7Sustainability, A.I., and the Future of Construction in India: An Interview with Amit Gupta - Image 3 of 7Sustainability, A.I., and the Future of Construction in India: An Interview with Amit Gupta - Image 4 of 7Sustainability, A.I., and the Future of Construction in India: An Interview with Amit Gupta - Image 5 of 7Sustainability, A.I., and the Future of Construction in India: An Interview with Amit Gupta - More Images+ 2

Save this picture!
Sustainability, A.I., and the Future of Construction in India: An Interview with Amit Gupta - Image 7 of 7
Courtesy of Studio Symbiosis

Born in Delhi, he moved to London in 2004 to pursue his Masters in Architecture and Urbanism from Architectural Association. He joined Zaha Hadid Architects from 2006 till 2010. He was recently featured in Forbes India: the bold club – Top 30 Architects India, and has won a number of International awards including the German Design Award, the Iconic Award, and the International Property Awards.

Save this picture!
Sustainability, A.I., and the Future of Construction in India: An Interview with Amit Gupta - Image 4 of 7
Punjab Kesari Headquarters

Some of his key projects include; Bangalore Train Station, Gwalior Train Station, 890 Acre Eco Park Delhi (Biggest man-made biodiversity park in India), Hilton Kathmandu, 1250 Acre Trans Ganga Masterplan, 1125 Allahabad Masterplan, 1500 Acres Ranchi Masterplan, 10 Acre Hyderabad group housing.

Save this picture!
Sustainability, A.I., and the Future of Construction in India: An Interview with Amit Gupta - Image 5 of 7
Eco Park, Delhi

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Fernanda Castro
Author

#Tags

NewsInterviewsSustainabilityArchDaily Interviews
Cite: Fernanda Castro. "Sustainability, A.I., and the Future of Construction in India: An Interview with Amit Gupta" 16 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/993772/sustainability-and-the-future-of-construction-in-india-an-interview-with-amit-gupta> ISSN 0719-8884

More interviews from ourYouTube Channel


世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags